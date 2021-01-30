15 Best Grind Rails: Your Buyer’s Guide

A grind rail is an essential addition to any backyard skatepark. Grind rails are the perfect building block to getting your backyard skatepark up and running. Whether you’re a beginner skater still learning the ropes or have been skating for years, grind rails allow you to take the skatepark home and are a valuable tool for progression.
1. FreshPark Professional BMX and Skateboarding Grind RailPrice: $180.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The rail is adjustable from 9 to 19 inches.
- The oval shape offers skaters the feel of a round rail with the stability of a flat rail.
- The linking system allows you to connect the rail to other rails.
- The rail is heavy and can be difficult to transport.
- Some assembly is required.
- Hard to knock over, but can dent if it does fall.
The FreshPark BMX and Skateboarding Grind Rail combines the best of a flat and round rail with its unique oval shape. The FreshPark rail features a linking system to allow it to be connected to other rails to create longer features. The adjustable height allows skaters of all abilities to enjoy the same rail. The FreshPark rail boasts a sturdy construction that will support skaters no matter what height the rail is set to. Measuring at 6 feet in length, the FreshPark Grind Rail is ideal for any backyard set up, or the perfect rail to throw in your car and set up just about anywhere you feel like skating.
Find more FreshPark Grind Rail information and reviews here.
-
2. X Factor Driveway Skatepark Grind RailPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The lightweight construction makes transport easy.
- The quick, no tool assembly makes the setup efficient.
- Skaters can adjust the rail to three different heights.
- The rail is shorter than many others on the market.
- The load capacity of the rail is only 180lbs.
- The rail can fall at the taller height settings.
The X Factor Driveway Skatepark Grindrail measures at just over 4.5 feet in length (54 inches), making it the ideal grab and go rail for skaters looking to take their backyard set up with them. With its no tool, easy assembly, and lightweight construction, this rail may be the easiest transport of all the grind rails on the market. The X Factor Grind rail is made of powder-coated steel, a construction the manufactures claim allows the rail to “take punishment from skateboards, scooters, and snowboards.” The rail features 3 preset adjustable heights so that skaters can tailor their experience with the rail to their skill level, and adjust as they progress.
-
3. FreshPark Mike V. Signature Ultimate Grindrail KitPros:
Cons:
- Comes with two pole jams and two rainbow rail extension for a variety of set up options.
- Constructed with cold-rolled steel and finished with a hammer tone powder coating.
- Combines three rail set ups into one.
- Heavier and more difficult to transport than other rails on the market.
- The rainbow rail inserts are not as sterdy as mounted rainbow rails.
- More expensive than many other railson the market.
FreshPark Mike V. Signature Ultimate Grindrail Kit covers all the bases when it comes to grind rails for skating. With 8 different setup options, the Mike V. Signature Grindrail Kit combines the best features of a traditional rail, a flat bar, and a rainbow rail. This 6-foot long rail comes with two pole jams, two rainbow rail inserts, and is constructed with cold-rolled steel and finished with a hammer tone powder coating that makes for effortless grinds and boardslides. If you’re looking to add a bit of versatility to your backyard skate set up, look no further than the FreshPark Mike V. Signature Ultimate Grindrail Kit.
Find more FreskPark Mike V. Grindrail information and reviews here.
-
4. The Beam Store Adjustable Grind RailPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The rails durable steel construction gives it a load capacity double to its compitition.
- The rain adjsut to four different heights.
- The rail is more stable than most other rails on the market.
- The Beam Store is not a well known skate brand.
- The rail does not come with any linking system or add ons.
- The shortest height setting is 12 inches.
While this rail may not come from a household name in the skating world, The Beam Store Adjustable Grind Rail holds its own against other industry-leading brands. Its steel construction and durable base allow give it a weight capacity of 400lbs, which is double to what most other grind rails on the market can bear. The Beam Store Adjustable Grind rail can be adjusted four different heights (12″, 14″, 16′, 18″), making it a great rail for skaters of all levels. While many free-standing grind rails are plagued by instability, the Beam Store rail is secured by base supports that are made of half-inch steel plate and measure 24 inches wide. The rail measures 6 feet long and is easily transported, so your skate sessions do not have to be limited to the backyard.
Find more The Beam Store Grind Rail information and reviews here.
-
5. Mojo Rails Round Grind RailPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The adjustable height begins at 4 inches, a great height for beginners.
- This grindwail weighs just 35 lbs.
- It is one of the longer grind rails on the market.
- The lighweight rail is not as sturdy as heavier grind rails.
- Plastic screw hardware is not as durable as metal screws.
- Can be wobbly at the higher settings.
The Mojo Rails Round Grind Rail will bring any backyard skate set up to the next level. This 7-foot grind rail features a round, 1 7/8 inch tubed rounded rail that can be adjusted to several different heights based on the skater’s skill level and preference. This Mojo grind rail is constructed with welded steel and features a powder coat finish. This grind rail’s lowest height setting stands at just 4 inches tall, making the Mojo Rails Round Grind Rail the perfect entry-level bar for beginner skaters looking to progress. This grind rail can also be set to heights of 8 inches and 12 inches.
Find more Mojo Rails Round Grind Rail information and reviews here.
-
6. Ramptech Mini BoxPros:
Cons:
- The Ramptech Mini-Box provides more trick opportunities than a traditional rail.
- The set up is quick and easy, making it the perfect togo feature.
- The box is more sturdy and durable than most portable grind rails.
- The 10 inch height is not adjustable.
- The box must be taken apart to transport, unlike a grind rail.
- Needs to be weighted so it does not slide.
For skaters in the market for a grind rail, the c provides all the benefits of a portable grind rail and more. Add this grind rail alternative to your backyards skate set up to work on board slides, ledge grinds, and other box/ rail tricks. This box measures 10 inches tall and stretches 5 feet long. The box is easy to assemble and can be taken anywhere you desire to skate. The box features durable construction that consists of custom HDO exterior, top, and side panels. Galvanized steel angle, exterior screws. The Ramptech Mini Box will evaluate your backyard and provide allow you to execute more tricks than a traditional grind rail.
-
7. Mojo Skate BenchPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A grind bench is sturdier than most portable grind rails
- The bench can be adjusted to three different heihts
- A grind bench allows for more trick opportunites than a traditional grind rail
- Less portable than a traditional grind rail
- 10 inches is the lowest height setting
- More assembly required than a traditional grind rail
The Mojo Skate Bench is a great grind rail alternative for skaters looking to get the most out of their portable/ back yard skate set up. While most grind rails on the market measure approximately 6 feet in the length, the Mojo Skate Bench comes in at 7.5 feet. This grind rail alternative features a laminated wood bench top with exterior steel edging for grinding. The bench is adjustable to three different heights (10″, 12″, & 14″). Compared to many grind rails, the Mojo Skate Bench offers a sturdier base to practice a variety of grinds, in addition to tricks that would not be possible with a grind rail alone.
-
8. OC Ramps 6ft Long Grind BoxPrice: $319.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The box is constructed of high quality plywood lumber with a galvinized metal edge for grinding
- Unlike other boxes and rails, this box comes assembled
- This grind box allows for grinds and tricks onto and off of the box
- More cumbersome than a traiditional grind rail
- Only one side of the box has the metal edge
- More expensive than most grind rails.
The OC Ramps 6ft Long Grind Box is a grind rail alternative that provides skaters with a stable, skatepark quality trick surface, as well as a metal coping for grinding. Unlike most grind rails and grind boxes on the market, the OC Ramps 6ft Long Grind Box comes assembled and ready to skate. This durable grind rail alternative is constructed out of high-grade plywood, like many skatepark ramps, and has a rust-resistant galvanized metal coping for grinding. The OC Ramps 6ft Long Grind Box allows skaters to perform nearly all the grinds of a traditional grind rail, with the added opportunity for tricks on and off the box surface.
Find more OC Ramps 6ft Long Grind Box information and reviews here.
-
9. Ramptech Skate BenchPrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The composite deck maintains it's slide over time.
- The composite deck is reversable.
- Standing at 16 inches, the bench is a great height for advanced skaters
- May be too tall for beginner and intermediate skaters
- Not as portable as a grind rail
- No metal edging
The Ramptech Skate Bench offers intermediate and advanced skaters a grind rail alternative to complete the ideal backyard skate set up. This skate bench stands 16 inches high and 5 feet long and features a tough composite surface that grinds and slides with ease. The deck is reversible, so if you wear it out after hour upon hours of use, you can simply flip it over and reattach it. The ramp is great for edge grinds, or the perfect complement to a mini ramp. The Ramptech Skate Bench offers the same grinding potential of a grind rail, with the added stability and trick opportunity.
Find more Ramptech Skate Bench information and reviews here.
-
10. Mojo Port A ParkPrice: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combines a ramp set up with a grind rail
- Weather proof and durable
- Great for all skill levels
- More expenisive than other grind rails and skate ramps
- Not as portable as a traditional grind rail
- Not adjustable
Take the skatepark home with the Mojo Port A Park. This ramp set up comes with a 4-foot attachable grind rail for the ultimate backyard skatepark experience. This set includes two wedge ramps and a box tabletop that combine to create a spine shape ramp with an attachable grind rail. The ramps are made with a base of heavy-duty welded steel and a black resin deck. This set up is great for skaters of all levels. Beginner skaters can utilize the ramp and tabletop box set up, while intermediate and advanced skaters can incorporate the grind rail into their skating.
-
11. Ramptech Angle BoxPrice: $259.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Coping on both sides
- Finished plywood surface with reversable deck panel
- Can be linked with additional bozxes.
- Not as portable as a grind rail
- Not great for beginner skaters
- Assembly required
The Ramtech Angle Box will transform any backyard into a full-fledged skatepark. Not only does the Rametech Angle Box allow skaters to perform boardslide, edge grinds, and all other grinds possible on a grind rail, it adds the variable of slope and allows for tricks on and off to the box as well. This box can work in combination with other similar box features and is constructed with laminated plywood walls and galvanized steel copings on both sides. The top panel is finished on both sides, so once the top panel is worn out, remove it, reverse it, and you’re good to go again.
-
12. Keen Ramps 4′ Skate Grind BoxPros:
Cons:
- The Coping sits flush on the box's surface
- Great for all levels of skaters
- 1 inch thick of surfacing protects against puncture holes and weak spots
- Less portable than a grind rail
- Shorter than other boxes and grind rails
- Not adjustable
The Keen Ramps 4′ Skate Grind Box will make a welcome addition to any backyard skatepark. Unlike a traditional grind rail, the Keen Ramps 4′ Skate Grind Box allows for grinding plus tricks onto and off of the box. made from durable plywood with metal coping on two sides of the box that sits flush against the wood, this grind box is perfect for learning and progressing grinds.
Find more Keen Ramps 4' Skate Grind Box information and reviews here.
-
13. FreshPark Professional BMX and Skateboarding Fun BoxPros:
Cons:
- Weatherproof and will not warp like wood
- Adjustable height
- Foldable and portable
- No coping on the edges
- Priceir than the compitition
- Shorter than most other grind rails and grind boxes
The FreshPark Professional BMX and Skateboarding Fun Box is the ultimate, portable skate feature. It’s perfect for a backyard skatepark and can be easily folded to store or to take on the go. The foldable steel frame supports a weatherproof urethane/ABS surface, which requires no treatment and will not warp like wood. The FreshPark Fun Box is the perfect grind rail alternative for skaters who want to practice edge grides, but still have the versatility of a box and the portability of a rail. The box can be adjusted to heights of 8 and 16 inches and has a load capacity of 500lbs.
Find more FreshPark Professional Fun Box information and reviews here.
-
14. Ramptech Manny Pad 10″ Tall x 32″ Wide x 5′ LongPrice: $329.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable and weather proof
- Coping on two sides
- Great for skaters of all levels
- Heavy and less portable than a grind rail
- Not adjustable
- Assembly required
If you’re in the market for a grind rail to add to your backyard skate set up, consider investing in a grind box to give your set up a more official skatepark feel. Grind boxes offer a similar low entry grinding capabilities of a grind rail, but with the added possibility of doing tricks onto and off of the box. The Ramptech Manny Pad grind box stands at 10 inches tall, measures 32 inches wide, and stretches 5 feet long. The box also features galvanized steel copings on two sides, a weatherproof finish, and works in combination with other boxes.
Find more Ramptech Manny Pad 10" Tall x 32" Wide x 5' Long information and reviews here.
-
15. OC Ramps 4ft Grind BoxPros:
Cons:
- Made from durable, premium plywood and galvanized steel.
- Only a drill required for assembly
- Great for skaters of all levels
- Only has metal coping on one side
- Less portable than a traditional grind rail
- Shorter than other boxes and grind rails
Like the longer 6 foot box from OC Ramps, the OC Ramps 4ft Grind Box is the optimal alternative to a traditional grind rail. This grind box stands at 8 inches tall and stretches 4 feet long, making it the ideal size for new and experienced skaters alike. The box is constructed of high-quality plywood, similar to what you’d find in skateparks, and features a single metal coping made of rust-resistant galvanized steel. This grind rail replacement is a great learning tool for new skaters seeking to master edge grinds and simple box maneuvers. The low height of the box makes it perfect for skaters of all levels.
Find more OC Ramps 4ft Grind Box information and reviews here.
