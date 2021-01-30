15 Best Grind Rails: Your Buyer’s Guide

While this rail may not come from a household name in the skating world, The Beam Store Adjustable Grind Rail holds its own against other industry-leading brands. Its steel construction and durable base allow give it a weight capacity of 400lbs, which is double to what most other grind rails on the market can bear. The Beam Store Adjustable Grind rail can be adjusted four different heights (12″, 14″, 16′, 18″), making it a great rail for skaters of all levels. While many free-standing grind rails are plagued by instability, the Beam Store rail is secured by base supports that are made of half-inch steel plate and measure 24 inches wide. The rail measures 6 feet long and is easily transported, so your skate sessions do not have to be limited to the backyard.