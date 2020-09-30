UFC’s Holly Holm Responds To Haters and Trolls

A message to all the online haters and Internet trolls out there: ex-UFC champ Holly Holm doesn’t care what you think.

“Those people are sitting on their a** at home doing nothing,” Holm told Heavy. “It doesn’t bother me at all.”

Holm’s Epic UFC Run Continues

Holm shocked the world by defeating Ronda Rousey via second-round knockout at UFC 193 in 2015.

Five years later, Holm remains on her quest to recapture the UFC gold she won against Rousey but lost in her next fight at UFC 196.

But Holm has been one of the best and most popular fighters in combat sports for years now. She’s the only person in history to win a legit world title in both boxing and the UFC, and she’s not finished just yet adding to her collection.

In total, Holm has fought in three more UFC title bouts across two divisions since originally losing her bantamweight title belt to Meisha Tate in 2016.

Her most recent title challenge was a first-round stoppage loss to Amanda Nunes last year, but the American rebounded from that setback by scoring a dominant decision win over Raquel Pennington in January.

Now, Holm takes on Irene Aldana on Saturday in the main event of the next UFC Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi.

Holm, 38, vs. Aldana, 32, could produce the next title challenger for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship currently held by Nunes.

That means Holm could find herself in another title fight soon.

But when asked about all the online hate that comes her way, Holm admitted that she sees all the comments from people saying she gets too many title shots, all the calls for her retirement and things like that, but that none of it wwould keep her from going after her goals.

“They’re telling me I should retire, and they’re telling me that I shouldn’t be doing this stuff because they wouldn’t,” Holm said. “It doesn’t bother me at all. It honestly doesn’t bother me…If I was ranked out of the top 10 and just going in there and other people just schooling me, that’s a whole different thing.”

Holm Ranked Among Top Contenders in UFC

According to the UFC’s official rankings, Holm is ranked No. 2 in the women’s 135-pound division and No. 8 among all women on the women’s pound-for-pound list.

Moreover, Holm’s UFC losses came only against some of the very best fighters in women’s combat sports history: Tate, Nunes, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie.

Additionally, Holm has also defeated the likes of Rousey, Bethe Correia, Megan Anderson and Pennington (twice).

“I know that there’s a whole reason why I’m at where I’m at,” Holm said. “I’m still ranked at where I’m at because I know that I’m still capable of being always top-billed, so that’s the difference.”

So Holm’s message to all the online haters, trolls and other negative types out there who like to spew hateful rhetoric at her (and about her) via the Internet is super clear.

“It really doesn’t bother me at all what people say,” Holm said. “They’re all going to have opinions… It all goes down to that. You know what, they’re talking about it, why? Because I’m something to talk about.”

