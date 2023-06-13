2 Former Knicks’ Wings Could be Offseason Trade Targets: Executive

After making a run to the second round of the playoffs, the New York Knicks will be looking to add some depth to their roster to help them sustain another playoff run next season.

According to a Western Conference Executive who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveny under the condition of anonymity, former Knicks’ wings Alec Burks and Reggie Bullock could find themselves being potential trade targets for their old team.

“I think they’d like to get back Alec Burks or Reggie Bullock or both,” The executive said. “Neither is a free agent, Burks is staying put in Detroit, but maybe you could work a trade there. Those are the kinds of guys they need, some versatility, play a few positions, can start when needed, can come off the bench.”

Sources: The Pistons expect to pick up the $10.5 million team option on Alec Burks. Killian Hayes is open to an extension. Plus, @JLEdwardsIII says Jerami Grant, Cam Johnson, Torrey Craig and Yuta Watanabe are free agent targets on the @hoopshype podcast. https://t.co/rHRxnhcu4n — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 12, 2023

By adding one or both of Burks and Bullock, the Knicks would be giving themselves the additional wing depth they were missing last season – something which became a problem when Julius Randle had to miss games through injury.

Knicks Could Land Dejounte Murray

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves in a precarious cap situation, which could force them to begin making some tough roster decisions. As such, Pincus has reported that Dejounte Murray could potentially be available via trade, ‘in the right deal.’

“The Hawks are facing a more immediate problem under the new CBA, with a payroll projected to be $172 million and $16.4 million in luxury taxes (more if players hit various incentives)” Pincus wrote. “The team is believed to be looking for a home for John Collins, but some whispers abound that Dejounte Murray could be had in the right deal.”

Jalen Brunson has already proven his ability to flourish when playing alongside a ball-dominant star, as we saw during his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks. As such, Brunson’s presence on the Knicks roster would be an unlikely deterrent should the front office decide to make an offer for Murray.

Dejounte Murray had y’all’s MVP like this

pic.twitter.com/VYCYQudW3N — DejounteMuse (@DeJMuse) June 6, 2023

“Murray is due $18.2 million this season but may not be open to an extension limited to a $25.4 million starting salary,” Pincus continued. “Unless Atlanta can shed significant salary elsewhere, they may not be able to afford Murray at his current price, let alone on a new deal in his likely asking range above $30 million.”

Murray had a solid year with the Hawks, averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting the ball at a 46.4% clip from the field and a 34.4% clip from the perimeter.

Rockets Have Josh Hart Listed as Backup Target

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, who was speaking on a June 13 episode of the HoopsHype podcast with Micahel Scotto, the Houston Rockets could emerge as potential suitors for Josh Hart – should their initial targets become unavailable.

“If the [Brooklyn] Nets and [Los Angeles] Lakers are bent on keeping [Cam] Johnson and [Austin] Reaves, they have other names in mind, like Dillon Brooks, Josh Hart, and Kelly Oubre,” Iko said.

Since joining the Knicks, Hart has been vocal about his desire to remain with the team, and following his impressive performances through the postseason, it would appear the feeling is reciprocated by the coaching staff and front office.

However, once Hart turns down the player option in his current deal, he will become an unrestricted free agent, which will put pressure on the Knicks to get a new deal over the line as quickly as possible – otherwise, they will risk losing the impressive wing.