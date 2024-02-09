C.J. Stroud Sends Heartfelt Message Amid Rookie of the Year Honors

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud electrified the NFL as a rookie in 2023, and he likewise electrified the crowd after he received the Rookie of the Year award on Thursday.

“First and foremost, I want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Stroud said as people in the audience applauded at the NFL awards night in Las Vegas. “I want to thank the Texans organization all the way to the McNairs, Nic Caserio, [and] DeMeco Ryans. You all trusted in me by drafting me No. 2, and I appreciate that and it never go misunderstood. I appreciate you all.”

“Secondly, I want to thank my family, my father, my mother, my brother, [and] my sister,” Stroud added. “You all have been my rock since I’ve been a kid, and I love you all so much.”

Stroud gave Texans fans a lot to like this season amid 4,108 yards passing and 23 touchdowns versus five interceptions. He led the Texans to a 10-7 record and a Divisional Round appearance.

His top performances included an NFL rookie record 443 yards passing in a 39-37 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November 2023. Stroud also dominated the Cleveland Browns in a Wild Card game amid 274 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 route in January.

C.J. Stroud Gives Shouts Out to OSU, Hometown

A former Ohio State star, Stroud gave a shout out to his alma mater on Thursday. He tallied 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions in two years as a starter.

“I want to thank Ohio State, coach [Ryan] Day, Todd Fitch, and a ton of just Buckeyes out there that have given me nothing but support and showed a young kid some love all the way 2,000 miles away from home.”

Stroud grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, California, where he became a high school star quarterback. He took a moment to thank people from his hometown.

“And I want to thank back home, southern California, all the way back from the Ivy to L.A. I’m a true Cali kid and … everything that y’all taught me. Took a village to raise me. And I appreciate that,” Stroud added.

“This honor means a lot. Whatever kid that’s out here watching, I’m a living testimony to perseverance and just trusting your goals and your dreams, and I just thank God for this. Thank you all.”

C.J. Stroud Breaks Silence on NBC Censorship

Stroud’s openness about his faith got blocked by NBC after he led the Texans to a playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts in January. He addressed NBC’s decision to edit his comments and in an interview with Complex, published on February 1.

“I’m not angry about it. I wish that it wasn’t that but, you know, I pray for people and I think God has called us to love one another through thick and thin, mistakes or success,” Stroud told Complex. “I just want to show love. We’re not all perfect as people, even myself, I follow the Lord but I’m not perfect and I try to just be that light in a dark time.”