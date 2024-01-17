Pascal Siakam’s Level of Interest in Staying With Pacers Revealed: Report

The Indiana Pacers made a mid-season splash by trading for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Because Siakam could enter free agency in 2024, there is the risk of him leaving after the season ends. However, Wojnarowski reported Siakam’s interest in staying long-term.

“He is excited about the deal and is expected to be eager to work out a new contract with the franchise this summer, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote in a January 17 story.

Wojnarowski revealed what Siakam’s agent, Todd Ramasar, had to say about the trade.

“I’m excited that Pascal is getting a first-class opportunity with the Pacers, being paired with Tyrese [Haliburton] and Myles [Turner] and being coached by a great coach in Rick Carlisle,” Ramasar told Andscape, as reported by Wojnarowski.

This would further support that Siakam intends to stay with the Pacers past this season. Indiana traded three first-round picks for Siakam, which is a hefty price to pay for someone on an expiring contract. The Pacers evidently felt comfortable giving up as much as they did, knowing that Siakam does not intend to jump ship.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Influence on Pascal Siakam’s Future

On the January 17 episode of NBA Today, Wojnarowski delved further into Pascal Siakam’s future with the Pacers. He added how Tyrese Haliburton’s relationship with Siakam factored into his desire to play for the Pacers long-term.

“Nobody wanted to trade for Pascal Siakam without having some confidence that he would re-sign with them, and Indiana has that confidence. Tyrese Haliburton, his relationship with Pascal Siakam, they talked. Talking to those around Siakam today, he’s eager to talk about an extension this summer with Indiana,” Wojnarowski said.

This shows that some of the NBA’s best players have a desire to play with Haliburton if given the chance. Haliburton is a rising star, having made his first all-star team in 2023, and is on track to make another one. Statistically speaking, Haliburton has continued his ascension as one of the NBA’s best playmakers in his fourth season.

Haliburton is averaging 23.6 points and 12.5 assists while shooting 49.7% from the field and 40.3% from three, per Basketball-Reference. Siakam is a two-time star and NBA champion who is ready to help a team win now. Trading for him signifies that the Pacers aim to go on a lengthy playoff run.

Eric Pincus Previewed Pacers’ Trade Deadline Approach

In a January 16 story, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus previewed what the Pacers put on the table in trades.

“The bait offered is believed to be Buddy Hield, Bruce Brown Jr., and one of Indiana’s two first-round picks in the 2024 draft (it has its own and another that is likely via the Oklahoma City Thunder or LA Clippers),” Pincus wrote.

The Pacers sent Brown and that very pick to the Raptors in exchange for Pascal Siakam. Hield, as well as Benedict Matthurin, Obi Toppin, and Jarace Walker all remain on the team. The Pacers gave up assets for Pascal Siakam but could use what they have left to acquire another star. The Pacers have not made the playoffs since 2020, but they have signified that they intend to return.