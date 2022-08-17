Colts Rookie Shines in Joint Practices Against Lions

The Indianapolis Colts are likely going to start Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell at wide receiver to begin the 2022 regular season. But based on how rookie wideout Alec Pierce performed in practice on August 17, who starts at receiver is not a foregone conclusion.

Multiple reporters tweeted that Pierce shined on the first day of joint practices against the Detroit Lions. The rookie made several impressive catches, including going 3-for-3 in one-on-one battles versus Lions cornerbacks.

He also caught a long touchdown on a deep pass from quarterback Matt Ryan.

Rookie WR Alec Pierce goes 3-3 in his one-on-one battles including a long TD via Matt Ryan. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/VzivNX41eO — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) August 17, 2022

1-on-1s with Colts WR/TE are done. Alec Pierce looked REALLY good. Crisp cuts, great separation, great hands. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 17, 2022

There’s still another day left of joint practices with Detroit, but Pierce clearly asserted himself on the first day. It might have been his best day on an NFL practice field yet.

‘A Good Step’ for Pierce

When speaking to the media on August 14, Colts head coach Frank Reich talked about the “tremendous opportunity” the joint practices would be for rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann but also mentioned it as an opportunity for all players.

Pierce took that to heart, dazzling when the ball was thrown his way during the first day of the joint practice.

“It was good to see Alec make a couple of those plays, a couple of those back shoulder plays,” Reich told reporters after practice on August 17. “I thought Matt put a couple of those right on the money. Alec made the plays. Those are the kinds of things that we saw from Alec in college.

“So that was a good step today. That was a good step.”

Pierce was a big-play machine at Cincinnati, averaging 17.5 yards per catch during his college career. Even when his sample size increased in his senior season, his yards per reception average remained strong.

As a senior, he posted 17.0 yards per catch with 52 receptions and 884 receiving yards. He had an 18.5 yards per reception average during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020 and a 17.6 yards per catch average as a sophomore.

A big-play element from the receiving core was mostly missing from the Colts wideouts last year. Parris Campbell led the team with 16.2 yards per reception in 2021, but he only made 10 catches. T.Y. Hilton was second with 14.4 yards per catch, but he made just 23 receptions and didn’t return to the team this year.

Among pass catches with at least 25 receptions, Michael Pittman Jr. led the Colts with 12.3 yards per reception.

Colts Wide Receiver Competition

Pierce has been competing with Campbell for the starting receiver role opposite Pittman during training camp. Both Pierce and Campbell were listed as starters on Indianapolis’ first unofficial depth chart released on August 9, but only one will start on the outside. If each player is in the starting lineup, one will line up in the slot.

If healthy, though, Pierce and Campbell both figure to receive a lot of opportunities this season.

NFL writer Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report has very high expectations for Pierce. He boldly predicted Pierce would win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, Campbell is entering a contract year and is aiming to prove he can stay healthy.

Campbell has yet to play more than seven games in a single season. He has missed 34 contests over his three-year career because of various injuries.

The four-year veteran has led Pierce in the receiver competition for most of camp, but it was Pierce’s time to shine on August 17. Ultimately, the Colts want both receivers performing well to help improve the team’s passing game. Indianapolis finished 26th in passing yards per game last year.