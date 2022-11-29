Colts Grab Josh Allen-Type Quarterback in New 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The Indianapolis Colts have started eight different signal callers behind center over the last six seasons. With that high level of instability, this spring may be as good of a time as ever for the Colts to target a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL draft.

At least that’s the argument NFL draft expert Doug Farrar of USA Today had in his latest NFL mock draft on November 23.

At No. 14 overall, Farrar slotted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson to the Colts in the first round.

“The 2023 Colts will have all kinds of decisions to make, starting with their next head coach,” Farrar wrote. “Whether it’s Jeff Saturday or not, this team also needs to nail down its long-term quarterback future, which has been in flux since Andrew Luck’s retirement.

“The Colts can move on from Matt Ryan in the new league year without a considerable financial penalty, but what if they kept him on the roster and selected a guy like Richardson, who has every physical took you want at the position, and his acumen has improved this season.”

Indianapolis hasn’t selected a quarterback with its first-round pick since taking Luck at No. 1 overall in 2012.

Farrar and fellow NFL draft expert Luke Easterling of USA Today compared Richardson to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“If a quarterback-needy team is looking for the next Allen in the 2023 NFL draft, they just might find one in Florida’s Anthony Richardson,” wrote Easterling.

Richardson Compared to NFL MVP Candidate QB

The Florida quarterback doesn’t necessarily have eye-popping statistics as one might expect to garner a comparison to the Bills signal caller. After all, Allen is on pace to set an NFL record for most accumulated offensive yards in a single season.

But comparing Richardson’s traits and statistics to what Allen’s were during his final college season, similarities between the two quarterbacks exist.

“It’s easy to watch Richardson’s film this season and be reminded of Allen’s last year at Wyoming, when he flashed otherworldly potential alongside some head-scratching moments,” Easterling wrote. “His completion percentage wasn’t impressive, his penchant for playing hero ball on every snap got him into trouble just as often as it helped, and he was plagued by the same decision-making and consistency issues that Richardson dealt with earlier this season.”

Nevertheless, the Bills moved up five spots in the 2018 NFL draft to select Allen at No. 7 overall. Allen showed tremendous potential, but he remained raw as a rookie. Easterling sees a similar path forward for Richardson.

“Go back to Allen’s rookie season in Buffalo, and you’ll still see just how far away he was from the MVP candidate he’s become,” Easterling wrote. “Much of what he struggled with was coached up, and his development has been incredible to watch.

“Richardson has many of the same traits that made Allen such an enticing prospect at the game’s most important position. It won’t be surprising if another NFL team banks on that sky-high ceiling with a top-10 pick again this time around.”

Richardson posted a 53.8% completion percentage with 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions this season. He also had 654 rushing yards and 9 scores on the ground.

Allen had a 56.3% completion percentage, 1,812 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in his final season at Wyoming. He had 204 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns that year as well.

Indianapolis’ Quarterback Situation Heading Into 2023

The Colts still have five games remaining this season. Those contests will not only impact where the Colts are selecting in the first round next spring, but they could influence how badly Indianapolis feels it needs to address quarterback.

It’s pretty clear that Ryan’s best days are behind him. He will turn 38 in May, and the Colts could release him to save more than $17 million against the 2023 salary cap.

If Indianapolis elects to do that, Ryan would still count as an $18 million cap hit next season. So, the Colts could choose to keep Ryan on the roster for the last year of his contract and tutor Richardson, who isn’t really expected to be NFL-ready on Day 1.

Sam Ehlinger could be a factor in this situation as well. Ehlinger has started two games this season, posting a 61.5% completion percentage with 304 passing yards. If he receives playing time down the stretch and performs well, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Colts enter the offseason with Ehlinger as their projected starter next season.

It’s important to note that Farrar’s mock draft was released prior to all the Week 12 results, but even after Indianapolis’ loss on Monday night, the Colts’ draft position didn’t change from last week.

In Farrar’s mock draft, Richardson was the third quarterback off the board at No. 14 overall. The only signal callers who went before the Florida quarterback were Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.