Colts QB Anthony Richardson Calls Season-Ending Shoulder Injury a ‘Blessing’

The Indianapolis Colts are just two days away from beginning their offseason workout program on April 10, and quarterback Anthony Richardson has made tremendous strides in his recovery from surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder in October.

Speaking with ESPN’s Stephen Holder for an article published on April 8, Richardson believes his shoulder injury transformed him in many ways and has put him in a position for future success as a football player.

“It’s a blessing, really,” Richardson told Holder. “The way I see it, if [the shoulder injury] didn’t happen to me, I don’t think I would be where I am now and have the mindset I have now. I appreciate the little things in life a little bit more. I appreciate the people around me a little bit more. I appreciate my opportunities a little bit more.

“I have to live with it, and I’m happily living with it. It’ll make me stronger mentally, physically, and emotionally,” Richardson continued. “So, I’m thankful for it because it’s given me a different outlook on myself and the season I’m about to have.”

Richardson didn’t get many physical reps during his rookie season — he played 173 of a possible 1,148 offensive snaps for Indy, according to Pro Football Reference. But the rookie QB still had a large amount of mental reps, which should help him hit the ground running when the 2024 season kicks off.

“People didn’t really get to see everything I could do on the field,” Richardson said, via ESPN. “So, it’s kind of like a rookie season for me still. But now I’ve gained a lot more knowledge and understanding about football and the NFL. So, I’m a rookie at heart, but now I’m slowly turning into the leader that my team needs me to be.

“I’m ready for every opportunity that’s in front of me.”

Anthony Richardson Flashed Potential in Limited Sample Size

Despite playing in just four regular season games during his rookie season before suffering the sprained right AC joint, Richardson showed a lot of potential in his limited sample size.

As the Colts’ starting QB in 2023, Richardson registered 7 total touchdowns (4 rushing, 3 passing), 2 total turnovers (1 interception, 1 fumble), and 713 total yards (577 pass, 136 rushing), according to Pro Football Reference.

Richardson displayed everything Colts Nation was expecting: leadership, elite athleticism, a strong arm, and playmaking ability. But what Richardson didn’t prove is that he can stay healthy.

Richardson’s health will be the difference between him becoming a franchise QB or the next Robert Griffin III. So, he needs to prove next season that he has what it takes to protect himself and play smart football. If he can, then the sky is the limit in terms of what he can accomplish with the Colts.

But if injuries continue to be an issue for Richardson, then his time as a starting QB in the NFL will be short-lived.

What to Know About 2024 NFL Draft

The next big event on the NFL’s calendar is the 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place from April 25 to April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. The three-day event will be available to watch on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

The Colts have one draft pick in each round of this year’s draft: No. 15, No. 46, No. 82, No. 117, No. 151, No. 191, and No. 124.