Colts Playmaker Tabbed ‘Hidden Gem’ to Start 2022 Season

The Indianapolis Colts came into the 2022 NFL season with one of the least experienced wide receiver groups in the league.

After 3 weeks, Indianapolis’ wideouts remain largely a question mark, but 1 player in the group has surprisingly emerged as a potential weapon for the rest of the season — Ashton Dulin.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay labeled Dulin the Colts’ early 2022 season “hidden gem.”

“The Indianapolis Colts have been struggling to find viable receivers to pair with star wideout Michael Pittman Jr,” wrote Kay.

“Although the team used a second-round pick on Alec Pierce, it’s an unheralded fourth-year receiver who has stepped up to serve as the team’s No. 2 wideout this year. Ashton Dulin has come out of the gate strong and is well on his way to having the finest season of his career.”

Ashton Dulin Off to Terrific Start

The 25-year-old receiver came into the 2022 season with 18 catches and 243 receiving yards. At his current rate this fall, Dulin will pass those career totals this season before the end of October.

Through 3 games, Dulin has 9 receptions and 132 receiving yards. He was the only receiver visible without Pittman in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dulin started that contest and posted 5 catches for 79 yards.

That’s pretty solid production from a player who was supposed to be more of a special teams contributor this season. He’s still contributing on special teams, but he’s also playing an important role in the Colts offense to begin the campaign.

“The consistency is helping Matt Ryan get adjusted during his first season in Indy,” Kay wrote. “Dulin is quickly becoming one of the veteran quarterback’s go-to options, a key reason why he ranks second on the team in receiving yards.”

In addition to being ranked second on the team in receiving yards, Dulin is second among Colts wideouts in receptions and yards per target. Furthermore, among all Indianapolis pass catchers with at least 4 receptions, Dulin leads the team with 14.7 yards per catch.

Colts Need Other Pass Catchers to Emerge

As great of a hidden gem as Dulin has been early this season, Indianapolis needs other weapons to emerge on offense.

In other words, if Dulin finishes the 2022 season as the Colts’ No. 2 receiver in catches and yards, then the team’s passing offense probably won’t good enough to compete for a championship.

The good news is Indianapolis rookies, wide receiver Alec Pierce and tight end Jelani Woods each experienced a breakout game last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pierce caught 3 passes for 61 yards while Woods hauled in both of Ryan’s Week 3 touchdown passes.

Both rookies figure to be key components for the Indianapolis offense moving into October.

The Colts could also use more from Parris Campbell. The former second-round pick has never started more than 3 games in a season because of injuries. During the offseason, the narrative around Campbell was as long as he stayed healthy, he’d be due for a big season in 2022.

But Campbell is set to make his fourth start of the season on October 2, and he has yet to eclipse 3 catches or 40 yards in a game this year. Campbell is sixth on the team in targets, catches and receiving yards.

Even if it means Dulin becomes a smaller part of the receiving game going forward, the Colts will have a stronger offense should other wideouts begin to excel as Dulin did in September.