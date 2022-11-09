Colts Key Offensive Player Set to Make Return

So much has been happening with the Indianapolis Colts over the past couple weeks that it’s probably easy to forget that the team has been missing a key role player over the past month — wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

But on November 9, Dulin took a big step towards making his return.

Colts reporter Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reported the Colts designed Dulin to return from injured reserve. That means he will return to practice this week.

Ashton Dulin has been designated to return to practice this week from injured reserve. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 9, 2022

Dulin has missed the last four games with a foot injury.

The Importance of Dulin Returning to Practice

Dulin isn’t a household name around the league, but the Colts have felt his loss over the last month. When he landed on injured reserve, Dulin was third on the team in receiving yards and fourth in catches and targets.

In Week 2, he started in place of an injured Michael Pittman Jr., and he was the only Colts player who performed well in the 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He posted a career-best five receptions for 79 yards and registered another three yards on the ground.

Overall, Dulin has recorded 12 catches for 168 yards on 18 targets in the five games this year. That was good enough for an average of 14.0 yards per catch, which is still second on the team among receivers with at least 5 catches behind only rookie Alec Pierce.

Dulin only needs two more receptions and 6 more yards for career highs. He had 13 catches for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns last year.

If he can remain healthy the rest of the season, Dulin has a chance to surpass his totals from the first three years of his career combined.

In addition to all he’s done on offense, Dulin has also averaged nearly 14 snaps per game on special teams this season.

Jonathan Taylor Also Returns

In addition to Dulin set to return to practice, the Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor was back in action in the Colts facility.

Taylor didn’t play last week because of an ankle injury.

Jonathan Taylor is practicing today. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 9, 2022

The ankle injury and poor offensive line have slowed Taylor this season. At this point last year, he had 821 rushing yards and was averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In the first nine games of 2021, Taylor had four 100-yard rushing days.

Through nine weeks this season, Taylor has 462 rushing yards and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He hasn’t rushed for 100 yards in a game since Week 1.

The ankle has contributed to Taylor’s low production. He came into the season having never missed a practice in his two-year NFL career. This season, Taylor has missed three games.

Although a more concrete injury report will come out late in the week as is always the case, Taylor and Dulin practicing is a great sign.

With no coaching experience in the NFL or college, it’s hard to tell exactly what philosophy interim head coach Jeff Saturday will want to install. Colts new play-caller Parks Frazier has never called plays either, so Indianapolis literally has no offensive tendencies at the moment.

But one would think based on Saturday’s offensive line background as a player and Taylor’s skill, the Colts new staff will want to feature the running game.

Getting Dulin back too will be key for young signal caller Sam Ehlinger. Dulin can be a safety value and yet also stretch the field if need be.

He also figures to continue contributing on special teams.