Colts Trying Out Ex-Jaguars Cornerback: Sources

The Indianapolis Colts may not be planning to add any players through a trade at the NFL trade deadline on November 1. But the team is still looking at other ways to add talent to the roster.

That new talent could even come in the form of a former rival.

Heavy senior reporter Matt Lombardo reported on November 1 that the Colts plan to work out cornerback Benjie Franklin.

The undrafted defensive back spent the summer with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Franklin Undrafted From Tarleton State

Franklin began his post-high school football career at Navarro College. He became a community college football standout at the school and grew into a 4-star recruit according to 247Sports. The 247Sports composite rankings rated Franklin the No. 12 community college recruit in the 2018 recruiting class.

At that time, he reportedly received offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Auburn. But he elected to go to the FCS school Tarleton State.

With the Texans, Franklin became a major contributor during his first season. He started all 12 games and made second-team all conference. Tarleton State also posted its second straight undefeated regular season and finished ranked as the No. 2 FCS defense.

Franklin played three seasons at Tarleton State, accumulating 103 total tackles, 27 pass defenses and 8 interceptions.

Franklin’s NFL Career

The Tarleton State defensive back didn’t receive a lot of draft buzz during the spring, but he did sign with the Jaguars a few days after the draft.

No Tarleton State player was selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but Franklin became the 19th player in Tarleton State program history to sign an NFL contract.

The Jaguars cut Franklin close to final roster cutdown day after the 2022 preseason, but the defensive back signed another contract to join the Green Bay Packers practice squad.

He remained with the Packers until getting released on October 18.

How Franklin Could Fit With Colts

It’s unclear exactly why Indianapolis may be interested in adding another cornerback. The Colts have been blessed with strong cornerback depth this season despite trading away one of their top cornerbacks from 2021, Rock Ya-Sin, during the offseason.

Indianapolis signed former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to start opposite Brandon Facyson this year. Isaiah Rodgers has also received a fair amount of snaps in 2022, and Kenny Moore II has manned the slot cornerback role for the Colts again.

None of those cornerbacks have dealt with major injuries this season. The Colts also have cornerback Dallis Flowers on the active roster.

Indianapolis could perhaps look into trading one of their cornerbacks if they are interested in selling pieces for a draft pick. Perhaps that would open a depth spot or practice squad position for Franklin. But the NFL trade deadline of 4 pm ET on November 1 is quickly approaching.

As Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have said repeatedly in the past, they are always looking for roster upgrades. Perhaps that’s what working out Franklin is really all about for Indianapolis.

After all, the Colts aren’t the only team interested in the undrafted defensive back.