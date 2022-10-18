How QB Carson Wentz’s Injury Impacts the Indianapolis Colts

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on October 17 that Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger and will miss “roughly” 4-6 weeks.

#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly 4-6 weeks and Injured Reserve is a consideration, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist because of his fractured ring finger. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Although the Commanders are in the NFC and in the past have only played the Indianapolis Colts about once every four years, Wentz’s injury will have both short and long-term ramifications for Indianapolis.

First, Wentz will very likely not play when the Commanders and Colts play in Week 8 on October 30. The 29-year-old signal caller was set to make his highly-anticipated return to Indianapolis in that game. Instead, veteran quarterback Taylor Heinke will probably start for Washington.

While facing a backup signal caller is usually good news, the Colts would prefer Wentz be healthy. Indianapolis needs him to play 70% of Washington’s offensive snaps this season in order to receive greater compensation from Washington for the 2023 draft.

No Carson Wentz return to Indianapolis. … And four games on the bench for Wentz is a significant blow to the snap numbers needed for the Colts to get another second-round pick instead of a third rounder. Wentz has to play 70 percent of the snaps. https://t.co/DbwDSxNlkM — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 17, 2022

No Halloween Return to Indianapolis for Wentz

In a somewhat fitting date, the NFL scheduled Wentz and the Commanders to visit the Colts the day before Halloween. But Washington announced on October 17 that Wentz underwent surgery to repair his fractured finger.

With Wentz injured, the Commanders will likely again turn to Heinicke, who Washington inserted into the lineup because of quarterback injuries each of the last two years.

In 2021, Heinicke started 15 games, posting a 7-8 record. He recorded a 65% completion percentage and 3,419 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while averaging 6.9 yards per pass.

Including the playoffs, Heinicke owns a 7-10 record as a starter in the NFL. His first career start was with the Carolina Panthers during the 2018 season. Heinicke made his first start with Washington against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020-21 playoffs.

Heinicke has never played against the Colts in his career. In eight career road starts, Heinicke is 4-4 with 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Colts Hoping for Speedy Recovery for Wentz

Not that the Indianapolis franchise hopes other opponents don’t get back on the field quickly. But the Colts have something tangible to gain by Wentz returning sooner rather than later.

As part of the trade for Wentz, the Commanders sent a conditional third-round pick to the Colts. That third-rounder will become a second-round selection if Wentz plays at least 70% of Washington’s offensive snaps this season.

Through six games, Wentz has played all 422 of Washington’s snaps on offense. But if he misses the next six weeks, theoretically, his snap count percentage will drop to around 50%.

It would help Wentz get back on the field quicker if the Commanders had their bye week at any point over the next month and a half. But that’s not the case. Washington, along with five other teams, including the Colts, has the latest bye possible this season during Week 14.

Washington is on pace to play about 1,200 offensive snaps this season. Assuming that pace continues, Wentz will have to line up for 840 snaps to reach 70%.

At 422 snaps through six games, he’s just a little more than halfway to 840. But if he misses the next six games, Wentz will have to play every snap in the final five games to meet the threshold Indianapolis wants, and even then, there’s no guarantee he reaches 70%.

Commanders O is currently on pace for 1,196 snaps and last year they had 1,127 total snaps in their O. Depending on which you use he currently has played an estimated 35.3%-37.4% so far of this season. If we use his 2021 snap count of 1,091, he’s at 38.7%. https://t.co/4nX2hKp5v3 — Jay Robins (@RobinsLucas) October 17, 2022

If there’s any encouraging news for the Colts, the Commanders have not decided yet if they will place Wentz on injured reserve. Any player placed on IR must automatically miss four games.

#Commanders QB Carson Wentz received from his doctor a four-week recovery timeline post-finger surgery, per source. Wentz is in Los Angeles for the procedure. Washington has yet to decide whether to place Wentz on IR. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 18, 2022

Not placing the quarterback on injured reserve is an indication Washington is hopeful he can return before missing four games.

That would be great news for the Colts’ chances of Wentz reaching 70% of Washington’s offensive snaps this year.