Colts One of ‘Best Fits’ for 6-foot-4 WR That’s Entering Prove-It Year

The Indianapolis Colts should continue adding talented skill players if they want to give second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson the best chance to succeed.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon believes Indy is one of the “best fits” for free-agent wide receiver Mike Williams.

“If Williams is looking to join a playoff threat, the Indianapolis Colts would be a quality landing spot,” Kenyon wrote on March 16.

What to Know About Mike Williams

Williams, 29, was a first-round pick — seventh overall — of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 out of Clemson.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 218 pounds, Williams doesn’t have the speed to burn opposing secondaries (he ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at his Clemson Pro Day). But he does have the technique and physicality to win downfield, which is evident in his 15.6 yards per catch during his NFL career, per Pro Football Reference.

The biggest issue with Williams is his injury history. During his six-year NFL career, Williams has missed a total of 39 games with injuries ranging from his neck down to his ankle. His most recent injury was a torn ACL that he suffered on September 24, 2023.

Despite the injuries, Williams has shown flashes of excellence when healthy. He caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns during his time with the Chargers.

Williams is a free agent this offseason due to finances. By releasing Williams on March 13 — the start of the new league year — the Chargers saved $20 million in cap space, according to ESPN.

Throughout his NFL career, Williams has earned $75.5 million, per Spotrac.

Does Mike Williams Make Sense for Colts?

Indy isn’t getting the consistent playmaking downfield that they need from third-year wideout Alec Pierce. So bringing in another pass catcher that can challenge opposing secondaries deep makes sense for the team.

Williams fits the mold of what the Colts need in their receiver room. But the money will ultimately determine whether this marriage will ever happen.

If Williams is willing to sign a one-year, incentive-laden deal — a prove-it deal — that would give Indy the flexibility they need to add at several other positions in free agency while also acquiring a talented veteran receiver with little financial risk involved. That would also allow Williams — if he stays healthy and performs well during the 2024 season — to re-enter free agency in 2025 and get a bigger contract.

According to Over The Cap, the Colts have $22.6 million in cap space.

Indy’s current receiver room consists of Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Juwann Winfree, Tyrie Cleveland, D.J. Montgomery, Ethan Fernea, and Terrell Bynum.

Mike Williams Set to Visit With 3 Teams: Report

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on March 17, Williams is scheduled to visit with three teams this week: the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Schefter also noted that, despite being cut by Los Angeles, the Chargers are interested in re-signing Williams.

Based on the fact that Williams suffered the torn ACL very early during the 2023 regular season, he is expected to be fully recovered by the start of the 2024 season.

Williams turns 30 on October 4.