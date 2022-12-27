Colts Fans React With Jokes After Fifth Consecutive Loss

On December 26 the Indianapolis Colts lost their tenth game of the season 20-3 in their Monday night match up against the Los Angeles Chargers. The loss drops the Colts to a 4-10-1 record on the season. Despite the Colts being one of the most winningest teams of the last two decades, for the fans this season the loss against the Chargers was an all too familiar result. Across the social media landscape, Colts fans let their displeasure be known. Even before the game, fans were expecting the loss.

Looking forward to another spectacular Colts loss. — David Land™❌ (@DLand91) December 27, 2022

Poking Fun at Jeff Saturday

On social media, interim head coach Jeff Saturday received the brunt of the criticisms from the fans. Coming off the historic loss against the Minnesota Vikings a week prior, Colts fans like Stu Bishop chimed in on social media to criticize Jeff Saturday.

Fan Jordan Loupe created a meme with a fake quote to poke fun at Saturday.

Jeff Saturday explains his decision to go with Nick Foles over Matt Ryan: pic.twitter.com/fKiKABlyTA — Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) December 22, 2022

More fans chimed in to pile on Saturday, like Colt’s fan Joshua Gale, who posted a ‘fail’ video to represent Saturday’s poor play calling selections.

Jeff Saturday play calling:pic.twitter.com/kWQfYQi1YC — Joshua Gale (@joshuagale75) December 27, 2022

The game wasn’t a total disaster for Saturday, who received some social media shout outs from fans for his successful second quarter challenge. Colts super-fan and former punter Pat McAfee tweeted out his praise for Saturday after the successful challenge.

GREAT CHALLENGE JEFFF GOOD COACHING JEFF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 27, 2022

Foles Lackluster Performance

Another person who faced an onslaught of negative social media reactions from the fans was Colts quarterback Nick Foles. Foles received the starting nod early in the week when Saturday named him the starter after the announcement that veteran Matt Ryan would be benched. Barstool Indy poked fun at Foles and Ryan, using the popular Zoolander template that is taking social media by storm.

Matt Ryan and Nick Foles passing each other on their way into Lucas Oil: pic.twitter.com/f0FX9NfgEZ — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) December 26, 2022

The Colts were hoping Foles would give the team a spark on offense, but Foles did not do much to show fans he is the answer behind center.

The Colts going from Matt Ryan to Nick Foles: pic.twitter.com/bgMaeNkNMd — Pickswise (@Pickswise) December 27, 2022

In the loss to the Chargers, the Colts offense was only able to muster one field goal, and for the eight time this season the Colts have scored 1 or less touchdown in a game.

NFL fan Brian Y tweeted out his disdain in a video poking fun at Foles’ career.

Nick Foles if he didn’t have that 2018 Super Bowl run: pic.twitter.com/U2vJaXEu92 — Brian Y (@byysports) December 27, 2022

Foles finished the game connecting on just 17-of-29 passes for less than 150 yards. Foles also threw three interceptions in the contest and was sacked seven times.

Self-described sports fanatic Zach Masters summed up his feelings on Foles poor performance with a video of Foles getting sacked in the first.

What is Nick Foles doing 😂 pic.twitter.com/fUktI1wmvL — Zach Masters (@M0untainMan28) December 27, 2022

After that performance by Foles, many fans were ready to close the book on him as a starter. Colts fan and host of the Colts Cast podcast tweeted out his support to go back to rookie Sam Ehlinger for the starting quarterback job.

At this point, you might as well see what Ehlinger can do in these final two games. Foles isn’t the answer, yet he’s going to start the rest of season as of right now. I think it would be a detriment to Colts fans to continue what we saw last night (despite a higher draft pick). — Eric Smith (@USC_eric) December 27, 2022

The Silver Lining

Despite the Colts poor performance on the field, fans did note a silver lining from the result. A high draft pick. Colts’ fan and NFL analyst Landon Oliver tweeted out this meme about officially heading into draft season.

Me scouting the OL/DL prospects the #Colts are about to use a top 5 pick on in the draft. pic.twitter.com/YKCXSM91rK — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) December 27, 2022

Another silver lining for Colts fans was looking at teams in worst positions. Local Indianapolis radio host Dan Dakich tweeted out a question; who has it worse, Colts or Broncos? Plenty of Colt’s fan chimed in and voted for the Broncos with Colts fan Carl tweeting the Broncos have all the problems the Colts do, minus the draft picks.