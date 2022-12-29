More Bad News: Colts Lose Another Starter To Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts have had a tough season in 2022, and on Wednesday December 28, things got worse when the Colts announced they were placing starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr on injured reserve. The Colts made no indication on the severity of the injury, whether surgery would be needed or not, but with only two games remaining the move effectively ends the season for Rodgers.

We have signed CB Darrell Baker Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. on IR. We have also signed CB David Vereen to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2022

The Injury

The injury to Rodgers was sustained in the in the third quarter of the Monday night contest on December 26 when the Colts squared off against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Colts lost the game 20-3. Rodgers was injured on play when quarterback for the Chargers, Justin Herbert, threw a deep pass to wide receiver Joshua Palmer, the resulting cutback, fight for the ball and fall to ground caused Rodgers to tweak his knee. Rodgers limped off the field and did not return to the contest. Colts’ cornerback Brandon Facyson replaced Rodgers for the remainder of the game.

Rodgers has had a solid campaign for the Colts in the 2022 season. Rodgers was drafted in the sixth round, 211 overall, in the 2020 draft out of the University of Massachusetts. At the beginning of the 2022 season, Rodgers found most of his on-field contributions coming on special teams but was inserted into the starting lineup in the week six contest against the Tennessee Titans. Rodgers has remained a fixture on the Colts secondary ever since. Rodgers has appeared in 15 total games this season and has cracked the starting rotation in the Colts secondary for the last nine games. According to Pro Football Focus, Rodgers has allowed just 17 receptions on the season from 25 targets, a 68% rate. Rodgers has only allowed two touchdowns on the season giving up 7.4 yards per play. Rodgers also has a recorded three pass break ups and has recorded one forced fumble on the year.

The Replacements

Colts’ cornerback Kenny Moore II is listed as questionable according to the latest injury news from the Colts, so Facyson is expected to enter the starting lineup as Rodgers’ replacement. With the copious number of injuries to the secondary, the Colts made a few additional moves to bolster that secondary depth. The Colts activated second year player Darrell Baker Jr from the practice squad to the active roster. The cornerback went undrafted out of Georgia Southern and was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022. Baker was subsequently waived three months later and was signed to the Colts practice squad at the beginning of the 2022 season. Baker was previously activated to play in the December 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings but did not see the field. With his activation to the 53-man roster, Rogers on IR and the Kenny Moore II injury, Baker is expected to see his first action of his career when the Colts square off against the New York Giants this Sunday, January 1.

With the Colts placing Rodgers on injured reserve, he joins a long list of Colts’ starters who have had their season end due to injury. On defense the Colts have lost All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis and safety Armani Watts to season ending injuries. On Offense the Colts have seen their Pro Bowl running back, Jonathan Taylor on IR as well as tight end Andrew Ogletree.