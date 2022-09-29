Colts Implored to Sign Former $85 Million Pro Bowler

The Indianapolis Colts traded for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue this past offseason in order to increase the defense’s pressure on opposing quarterbacks. In 2021, the Colts finished with 33 sacks, which was tied for 25th in the NFL.

But through 3 games, the arrival of Ngakoue has had little impact on Indianapolis’ ability to take down the quarterback. After 3 weeks, the Colts have 4 sacks; only 3 teams in the league have fewer.

The most likely way the Colts are going to place more pressure on opposing quarterbacks is by making adjustments to its defensive line rotation or by calling more blitzes. Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon, though, called for a more radical change.

On September 25, he proposed the Colts to sign edge rusher Dee Ford.

“Ford could provide a much-needed lift to a Colts squad that still has playoff aspirations in a bad division,” wrote Kenyon.

Ford has posted 2 double-digit sack seasons in his 8-year NFL career. But Ford dealt with injuries during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He played just 7 games in those 2 campaigns combined.

The San Francisco 49ers cut Ford on July 27 just 3 years after signing him to an $85.5 million contract.

Ford Offers Worthwhile Experience

Now 31 years old and 4 seasons removed from the last time he played a full season, Ford is far from a sure-thing. He’s more of a reclamation project at this point than the player the Kansas City Chiefs drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

In 5 seasons with the Chiefs, Ford posted 30.5 sacks, 137 combined tackles, 69 quarterback hits, 7 pass defenses and 9 forced fumbles. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 with a career-high 13.0 sacks and league-leading 7 forced fumbles.

Following that season, Kansas City traded Ford to the 49ers. San Francisco immediately signed him to a 5-year, $85.5 million contract. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the maximum value of the deal was $87.5 million.

Ford was a significant contributor for the 49ers in 2019, posting 6.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 6 quarterback hits. The stout San Francisco defensive line led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, ironically, against Ford’s former team — the Chiefs.

But then Ford emerged with neck and back injuries the following season. He recorded just 3.0 sacks the rest of his tenure in San Francisco.

Now the question for his next team will be how much does he have left in the tank. Kenyon argued that for teams desperately seeking a pass rush, it’s worth signing Ford to find out.

“Teams have an ever-present need for impact edge-rushers, and the list of options is very small,” Kenyon wrote. “Plus, injuries—as always—are starting to thin out depth charts.”

How Ford Would Fit with the Colts

Indianapolis possesses Ngakoue and Kwity Paye along the edges on defense. But the depth at edge rusher isn’t one of the strengths of Indianapolis’ defense. Paye and Ngakoue have combined for 3 of the team’s 4 sacks through 3 weeks.

If Ford is healthy and resembles somewhat his former self, he can be a pass rushing specialist on third downs.

Or, the Colts could deploy Ford in more run-type situations and save Ngakoue for pass rushing downs. According to the player grades at Pro Football Focus, Ford was a much better run stopper than Ngakoue last season.

Spotrac has reported Indianapolis has about $7.8 million in salary cap space remaining. If Indianapolis can sign Ford for an affordable price, bringing in the veteran edge rusher could very well be worth the risk.