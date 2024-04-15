Colts All-Pro Signs $46 Million Extension: Report

The Indianapolis Colts are keeping another of their stars for the foreseeable future after signing All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to a new contract extension.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted to X to announce the extension on April 15. According to Schefter, it’s a two-year, $46 million extension that will keep Buckner in Indianapolis through the 2026 season.

Colts and three-time Pro-Bowl DT DeForest Buckner reached agreement today on a two-year, $46 million contract extension that ties him to Indianapolis through the 2026 season, per sources. Colts traded the No. 13 overall pick to the 49ers in 2020 for Buckner, quickly signed him… pic.twitter.com/yHD6Y8SA6I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2024

Buckner is just the latest defensive lineman to earn a massive contract extension this offseason. Other players cashing in at the position include the likes of Christian Wilkins, Chris Jones, and Derrick Brown.

For the Colts, they’re able to keep one of their most dominant players on either side of the ball as they continue to build a team around rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

DeForest Buckner Is an NFL Star

Defensive tackles don’t always get enough attention, but Buckner has established himself as one of the best in the NFL.

Buckner was a star before ever playing at the NFL level. By the time he left Oregon, he was one of the most intimidating players in college football. His accolades for the Ducks included two All-Pac-12 selections, a Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award, and first-team All-American honors.

All of those accolades, along with a 6’7″ frame, led to Buckner getting taken seventh overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the 49ers, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors during that time.

The Colts traded for Buckner before the 2020 season, giving the 49ers a first-round pick in exchange for the star defensive lineman. The move has been a home run for general manager Chris Ballard. Along with Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, Buckner has racked up 32.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in four seasons with the Colts.

Now, the Colts will have Buckner’s services for at least three more seasons. He’s still just 30 years old, so he should continue playing at a high level for the entirety of his new extension as long as he stays healthy.

The Colts Are Bringing Everyone Back

The 2023 season felt like a missed opportunity to evaluate the Colts as a whole. Richardson’s injury made things difficult for first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

Fortunately, the Colts will be able to see what they have in 2024 after bringing back virtually all of their big names who had hit free agency.

Michael Pittman had been the biggest question mark in terms of free agency. Fortunately, after initially being franchise tagged, the Colts were able to agree to a three-year, $70 million extension. The move will allow Richardson to keep his No. 1 receiver as he continues to acclimate to the NFL.

The Colts brought back all kinds of key contributors on defense. Star slot cornerback Kenny Moore secured a three-year, $30 million extension. Grover Stewart secured a three-year extension of his own up front. Other defenders returning include Julian Blackmon, Zaire Franklin, and Tyquan Lewis.

With so many players returning, the Colts will get a better idea of what they’re capable of in 2024 with a healthy Richardson under center.