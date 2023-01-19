Colts Insider Reveals Thoughts on Search for Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts’ pursuit to find their next head coach has reached 11 candidates, making it obvious that the team’s front office is dedicated to finding the right fit.

ESPN reporter and Colts insider Stephen Holder has closely followed the Colts’ head coaching search since the team’s offseason began. On January 18, Holder shared his thoughts on Twitter regarding Indianapolis’ progress in finding its next coach.

“[I] don’t think we’re particularly close to a decision,” Holder tweeted.

With a double-digit number of candidates, Holder added there is a possibility of “follow up, in-person interviews,” as each session so far has been virtual.

Holder also said the volume of candidates makes him skeptical of interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s odds to get offered the full-time job. Saturday has not yet been interviewed for the position.

With offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators in consideration, Holder tweeted he has “no indication that hiring an offensive coach is a priority.”

The Colts are one of five teams seeking a head coach in 2023, while there were nine head coach vacancies in 2022. Holder’s last point: it’s a good thing the Colts are looking for a new head coach now.

“Less competition for candidates at a time this job is less appealing,” Holder wrote.

ESPN Analyst Reacts to Holder’s Tweets

When Saturday was an ESPN NFL analyst before his professional coaching debut, he appeared on several NFL-related programs alongside analyst Dan Orlovsky.

Despite media criticism of Saturday’s interim hiring, Orlovsky remained positively vocal about Saturday’s performance under the circumstances. Even after a 1-7 record as interim head coach, Saturday continues to earn Orlovsky’s support.

“Tons of good candidates [for the Colts HC job] but I know some facts,” Orlovsky tweeted.

Orlovsky showed the Colts’ improvements between Weeks 1-8 (led by then-head coach Frank Reich) and Weeks 9-18 (Saturday’s tenure). Orlovsky noted that the team went from 30th to 12th in rushing yards per game, 29th to 11th in pass protection and finished +5 in points per game.

“Not saying no brainer but did some good good stuff in tough spot,” Orlovsky concluded.

Tons of good candidates but I know some facts:

From when he took over as HC

-RYPG 30th to 12th

-rush yards per att 30th to 10th

-pass prot 29th to 11th

-+5 ppg

Despite a losing record, Saturday is considered an “outstanding candidate” by Colts owner Jim Irsay. Being in a pool of 11 potential hirees, however, makes Saturday’s chances more difficult to earn the full-time role.

Another Colts Candidate Set to Interview Next Week

Indianapolis requested to interview New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on January 16 for the vacant head coach position, but that interview will occur eventually.

The Record Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton tweeted that Martindale will “find time to interview for HC job with Colts ‘if it’s not too late’ after this weekend.” In response, The Athletic Colts beat writer Zak Keefer tweeted that Martindale “doesn’t seem like he’s in a big hurry” to interview with Indianapolis.

One notable point Stapleton made, however, is that Martindale joining the Giants’ staff was meant to be a “destination,” not necessarily a “stepping stone.” Martindale coached the Baltimore Ravens’ linebackers and was the team’s defensive coordinator for a combined ten years before signing with New York.

If the Colts job is available by next week (Holder believes it will), Martindale will have his shot to interview for the position. Stapleton wrote that Martindale thinks “there’s always something to be gained” from prospective head coaching interviews.