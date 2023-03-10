Insider Suggests Colts Trade for Former MVP

The Indianapolis Colts were expected to target a quarterback prospect in this year’s draft and were even rumored to trade up to No. 1 to do so. But a blockbuster trade involving the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers has continued to complicate the Colts’ offseason.

The Panthers, also wanting a rookie signal caller, gave up a slew of picks and top wide receiver D.J. Moore to move from No. 9 to No. 1.

Indianapolis currently holds the No. 4 selection. Rather than stand pat and risk picking the “4th best QB in the class,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said the Colts should trade for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

“If I’m Indy, here’s the million dollar question— would you rather spend the 4th pick on the 4th best QB in the class or trade that pick and next year’s 1 for Lamar Jackson,” Jeremiah tweeted. “Obviously, the money is drastically different but I still think it’s an easy call.”

The Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that with the tag, Jackson can “negotiate with other teams, but Ravens have right to match any offer sheet he signs or take two first-round picks in return for him.”

The QB-needy #Colts are now sitting at No. 4 with QBs likely to go No. 1 (Panthers) and No. 2 (Texans). The #Cardinals at No. 3 could trade out to another team searching for a QB or take the top non-QB on their board. Draft season in full swing. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 10, 2023

Jeremiah noted that the Colts would need to offer a large, long-term deal to acquire Jackson. But Jackson is just 26 years old with an MVP award under his belt.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes weighed in on Jeremiah’s proposed trade and said drafting the fourth-best QB is as risky as signing a proven QB to a fully guaranteed deal.

“People are like a fully guaranteed contract is risky,” Kimes tweeted. “Hey you know what else is risky TAKING THE FOURTH QB VS A KNOWN QUANTITY.”

The biggest question is if general manager Chris Ballard will gamble on another veteran quarterback to solve the team’s problems. The team expressed interest in drafting a QB this offseason after spending the past three years with three different veteran QBs.

Panthers Targeting Heisman Finalist?

Following the No. 9 for No. 1 swap, it was initially reported by The Athletic’s Joe Person that the Panthers could potentially give up their newly-acquired top pick.

“​​A source said (Panthers general manager) Scott Fitterer and (head coach) Frank Reich have conviction on a couple of QBs at the top,” Person wrote. “If they end up liking more than 1, they could potentially trade down, source said.”

Just minutes later, Person followed that tweet up with another that detailed the Panthers’ intentions with the No. 1 pick.

“The Panthers will say they’re keeping their options open RE which QB they’ll take. They should,” Person said. “But the sense around the league is they’re going up for C.J. Stroud.”

If Carolina is all-in on Stroud, it could play things safe and take him at No. 1.

But if the Panthers have a backup plan at QB like Person suggested, trading down could be a real possibility.

Colts Coach Reacts to Draft Deal

Indianapolis legend and current wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne immediately reacted to the news of the trade via Twitter.

“Man it just got real….” Wayne wrote.

Wayne was just brought back by new head coach Shane Steichen for his second year coaching Colts wide receivers. Clearly, he is closely monitoring the Colts’ quarterback situation, as it’ll directly impact his WR room.

With three different quarterbacks throwing to them, Wayne’s WR corps caught 224 passes for 2,451 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. Michael Pittman Jr. led the way with 99 catches, 925 yards and four touchdowns.