Colts Release Young Quarterback: Report

The Indianapolis Colts still have the big decision to make at quarterback. But according to multiple reports, the Colts have cut the number of signal callers on their roster from four to three.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reports Indianapolis has released rookie quarterback Jack Coan.

This isn’t unexpected. While Coan played well during the preseason, he was clearly the No. 4 signal caller on the Colts depth chart. The big pending decision for Indianapolis behind center is whether to keep second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger or attempt to “sneak” him onto the practice squad.

Coan completed 10 of 19 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown during three preseason appearances.

The former Notre Dame signal caller did not get selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Colts signed him as an undrafted free agent on May 13.

Coan competed with Ehlinger and James Morgan for the third-string position for Indianapolis early in offseason workouts. The Colts waived Morgan in May when they signed former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

The undrafted rookie did fine during the preseason, but Ehlinger excelled during his second training camp, winning the No. 3 role.

Coan spent five seasons in college, playing for Wisconsin and Notre Dame. He started for the Badgers in 2019, posting 2,727 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. But a foot injury kept him sidelined for the entire 2020 season and then he transferred as a graduate student to Notre Dame.

During one season with the Fighting Irish, Coan completed 65.5% of his passes for 3,150 yards, 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also had 2 rushing touchdowns.

Coan averaged at least 8.0 yards per pass in both of his final two seasons as a starter in college.

Colts Narrow Quarterback Down to Three Players

With the release of Coan, the Colts have three signal callers remaining on the roster. It’s possible the team won’t be making anymore quarterback cuts before August 30.

Ehlinger has played so well this preseason, Indianapolis could elect to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

“That decision – he’s [Ehlinger] done everything he’s needed to do,” Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on August 28. “He did what he was supposed to do, and I don’t think it’s a surprise to any of us.

“Most teams would not like to have to do that [keep three quarterbacks on the active roster], but that’s the decision that we’ll have to make here in the next 24-48 hours.”

Ehlinger completed 24 of 29 throws for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns during the preseason. He also had no interceptions and 71 rushing yards. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 27, Ehlinger rushed for a 45-yard touchdown.

“Sam (Ehlinger) has had a phenomenal preseason,” Reich said. “It’s hard to imagine having a better preseason than he’s had. Really excited about him and his continued development.”

Colts content producer and radio host Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis argued the Colts could stash Ehlinger on the 53-man roster and then “when things quiet down on the roster cut front,” the team could “sneak” him to the practice squad.

NFL analyst Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report wrote that the Colts should gage the trade market for Ehlinger ahead of the roster cut deadline at 4 pm on August 30.

In addition to keeping three quarterbacks, those two strategies are also possibilities.