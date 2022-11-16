Former Colts Quarterback Signs With New Team

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason has a new home.

The San Francisco 49ers announced on November 16 that they signed Eason to their practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers placed former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe on injured reserve and released fellow quarterback Kurt Benkert.

Eason was an early Day 3 selection for the Colts in 2020. He didn’t appear in a regular season game as a rookie but did attempt 5 passes in one appearance last season. The Colts released Eason midway through the 2021 season when Sam Ehlinger came off injured reserve.

Eason finished last year with the Carolina Panthers and then spent 2022 training camp with the Seattle Seahawks. He joined the Panthers practice squad after the Seahawks released him on roster cutdown day.

The Panthers released Eason on November 7.

How Eason Fits With 49ers

San Francisco lost former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to a season-ending right ankle injury in September. That moved veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who the 49ers tried to trade throughout the offseason, back into the starting role.

Before trading for Matt Ryan, Indianapolis was rumored to be a possible destination for Garoppolo.

San Francisco is in prime position to make another playoff run with its 5-4 record. The 49ers went to the Super Bowl in 2020 and NFC Championship Game last winter with Garoppolo as their starter.

But they apparently were looking to upgrade their depth behind Garoppolo. Rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy is currently San Francisco’s backup quarterback. Although he’s not on the roster, Eason is now essentially the team’s third-string behind center.

Returning to Eason Vs. Ehlinger Debate

The Colts haven’t drafted a quarterback on either of the first two days of the draft since taking Andrew Luck at No. 1 overall in 2012. But general manager Chris Ballard did select signal callers on Day 3 in back-to-back years in 2020 and 2021.

First, the Colts picked Eason in the fourth round right after the team signed veteran Philip Rivers. Then with Carson Wentz in the fold, Indianapolis drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round during 2021.

The two competed for a backup role behind Wentz during the 2021 offseason. Ehlinger, though, suffered an ACL sprain and began the season on injured reserve.

That gave Eason an opportunity to remain in Indianapolis, but the Colts released him as soon as Ehlinger returned healthy.

While Eason and Ehlinger were in different draft classes, Indianapolis’ choice of keeping Ehlinger instead of Eason will connect the two quarterbacks for the rest of their careers.

Ehlinger made the first start of his career in Week 8 this season, throwing for 201 yards on 23 attempts. He also rushed for 15 yards while losing a fumble.

He struggled during his second start against the New England Patriots in Week 9. Eason went 15 of 29 for 103 yards with an interception in a 23-point loss.

Overall, Ehlinger has posted a 61.5% completion percentage, 304 passing yards with zero touchdowns and 1 interception in 5 career NFL appearances. He has also rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries.

Eason has yet to make an NFL start. He’s gone 5-for-10 for 84 yards with zero touchdowns and 2 interceptions in two relief appearances with the Colts and Panthers.