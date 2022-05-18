James Bradberry Makes Free Agency Decision: Report

Former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has a new team.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on May 18 that Bradberry has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. That means Bradberry, who the New York Giants released on May 9, will stay in the NFC East.

Sources: Former #Giants Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the #Eagles on a 1-year deal for $10M. A big-time post-draft addition, as Bradberry lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2022

Rumors connected the Indianapolis Colts to Bradberry even before the Giants released the 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback. Giants beat writer Pat Leonard of The Daily News called the Colts one of the “teams to watch” in the trade market for Bradberry at the end of March. Then on April 10, NFL writer Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report included the Colts acquiring Bradberry on a list of five trades NFL teams should try and execute before the draft.

When Bradberry became a free agent, NFL media personality Benjamin Allright of KOA Colorado reported the Colts among several teams interested in signing him.

But it wasn’t to be, as Bradberry chose to join one of his former team’s rivals.

Urgency to Sign Bradberry Dissipated for Indianapolis Colts

It was natural for Leonard and Wharton to connect the Colts to Bradberry. Indianapolis probably was interested in acquiring the 2020 Pro Bowler based on who was on the Colts defensive depth chart at the time.

But since the start of April, the Colts have signed defensive backs Rodney McLeod, Armani Watts and Brandon King. Indianapolis also added cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

Not to mention the Colts also signed cornerback Brandon Facyson early in free agency. In total, Spotrac reports Indianapolis has dedicated almost $28 million in total salary to defensive backs this offseason.

Bradberry would have been another strong addition, but signing Gilmore lowered the urgency for Indianapolis to acquire him.

A former second-round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Bradberry started immediately and played four seasons for the Carolina Panthers. He joined the Giants in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl during his first season with the team. That year, Bradberry posted 54 combined tackles with 18 pass defenses and three interceptions.

Last season, he had 47 combined tackles, 17 pass defenses and four interceptions.

Could Colts Sign Wide Receiver Next?

Spotrac reports the Colts have a little more than $13 million left in salary cap space, which is eighth-most in the NFL as of May 18. That means Indianapolis had the room to outbid the Giants for Bradberry, but then the Colts would have been left with practically no space for anyone else.

So rather than adding Bradberry after already signing Gilmore and Facyson, the Colts may be looking at additions to other positions such as wide receiver.

Despite not possessing a receiver older than 25 on the roster, Indianapolis has not signed a single wideout this offseason. The Colts did draft three pass catchers in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it would not be surprising to still see the team add a veteran receiver.

One of Indianapolis’ potential targets, Jarvis Landry, signed with the New Orleans Saints on May 14. But other veterans such as Julio Jones and former Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton are still on the market.

Indianapolis missed on Bradberry, but the team may be preserving its salary cap space for a receiver.

There are also other, perhaps cheaper cornerbacks still available for the Colts.