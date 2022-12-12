Colts’ Jeff Saturday Puts Team on Notice, Makes Decision at QB for Week 15

With four games remaining in the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts are nearly as close to the No. 1 pick as they are to earning a playoff spot.

At 4-8-1, the Colts are 3.0 games back of the top spot in the draft and 2.5 games away from the final wild card spot in the AFC. Indianapolis must pass six teams in both scenarios too.

But that doesn’t mean interim head coach Jeff Saturday is ready to give up on the season.

Saturday told the media he met with the team on December 12 and “challenged them to clean up their play.”

He also announced on December 12 that the Colts will stick with veteran Matt Ryan as the team’s starting quarterback in Week 15. Saturday added that Nick Foles will be the team’s backup signal caller.

“Matt is going to be our guy going into Saturday,” said Saturday to the media.

The Colts visit the Minnesota Vikings on December 17.

Saturday Reveals QB Plan for Rest of 2022 Season

The Colts interim head coach continued talking about the team’s quarterback situation and said that he “hopes” Ryan will remain the team’s starter behind center the rest of the season.

The word “hopes,” though, implies that Ryan will have to play better in order to make that a reality. Saturday added to that implication on December 12.

Indianapolis leads the NFL with 26 giveaways, which is 4 more than any other team in the NFL. The Colts own a minus-14 turnover margin, which is also the worst in the league.

Essentially, Indianapolis has averaged one fewer possession per game than its opponents because of giveaways and the lack of takeaways this season. The Colts are tied for third-to-last in the NFL with 12 takeaways.

Ryan has been a big source of the problem. He leads the league with 13 interceptions and 14 fumbles despite missing two games because of injury.

Saturday Puts Entire Team on Notice

The national media isn’t giving Indianapolis much of a chance of finishing the season strongly. Based on the schedule, it is easy to understand why.

In addition to a road matchup versus the Vikings, the Colts will also visit the New York Giants in Week 17. Their final home games will be against the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.

Three of those four teams are above .500 and fighting for playoff positioning. Indianapolis’ only victory against a team with a winning record this season was against the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 3.

But all of Indianapolis’ remaining opponents have been inconsistent as of late. The Vikings are 2-2 in their last four games, having lost by double digits twice. The Chargers just beat the Miami Dolphins, but the prior week, they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers are 3-4 in their last seven contests.

The Giants are struggling the most of the three playoff teams Indianapolis will face. New York has lost four of the last six since starting 6-1 and haven’t won since November 13.

New York’s last win came against Houston. The Texans have lost eight straight, which is the longest current losing streak in the league.

The Colts have a shot of competing with all of those opponents if they can figure out a way to cut down on their giveaways.

But it’s worth noting that Indianapolis has played 13 games and has yet to solve that problem.