NFL Analyst Calls for Colts to Replace Jeff Saturday Following Epic Collapse

The Jeff Saturday experiment with the Indianapolis Colts isn’t going so well.

Granted, Saturday had his team prepared and playing hard at the beginning of their first game coming off the bye week. But the second half against the Minnesota Vikings was the polar opposite on December 17, and now the team will go down in the record books as blowing the biggest lead in NFL history.

That’s not exactly what Saturday hoped to put on his coaching resume for January when he figures to be a permanent candidate for head coach in Indianapolis. Although not all his fault, it could even be a deal breaker.

It is for one NFL analyst, Brett Coleman of “The Film Room.” During the middle of Minnesota’s historic comeback, Kollmann tweeted that if the Colts blew their 33-point lead, then they should no doubt about Saturday’s job status come January.

Kollmann also identified who should be Indianapolis’ top candidate for its head coach opening.