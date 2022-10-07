Colts’ Jim Irsay Responds to ‘Ugly’ Win Against Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts captured an ugly 12-9 win against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 5 in the NFL. But for Colts owner Jim Irsay, the victory was hardly unattractive.

Simply put, Irsay says ugly wins don’t exist.

“There is no such thing as an ugly win,” Irsay told WISH-TV after the game. “There is no such thing as a beautiful loss. To me, I know it was tough, but this win looks like a beauty to me.

"WE'RE FIRED UP AND EXCITED MAN!"#Colts owner @JimIrsay talked exclusively to @ACwishtv after an overtime win in Denver. "There is no such thing as an ugly win… this thing looks like a beauty to me!" #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/QLJOOrJTW1 — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) October 7, 2022

Irsay Sends Love to Colts Kicker Chase McLaughlin

His interview with WISH-TV was brief, but Irsay took the time to call out just 1 player, and it was the only player who scored for the Colts in the 12-9 victory — kicker Chase McLaughlin.

“I told Chase, he’s got that Navy SEAL beard, and he was a Navy SEAL today with those kicks,” said Irsay.

McLaughlin made all 4 of his field-goal attempts, including a try in the final seconds of regulation and an attempt midway through overtime. Three of McLaughlin’s tries were from longer than 47 yards.

Even at altitude in Denver, McLaughlin had an impressive night. His first two field goals were from 52 and 51 yards away and tied the game at 6 in the third quarter.

In 4 games with the Colts this season, McLaughlin has connected on 7 of his 8 field-goal attempts. His only miss came from 51 yards away, but McLaughlin has also made 3 field goals from 50-plus.

His 3 made field-goals from 50 yards or longer are more than what Rodrigo Blankenship did from that distance in his 22 games with the Colts. Blankenship was 1-for-4 on attempts from at least 50 yards from 2020-22.

McLaughin didn’t have any extra-point attempts in Week 5, but he has also made all 4 of his extra points this season.

Colts Searching for Consistency

Irsay can deny ugly wins exist, but there was plenty of ugliness during the Colts victory against the Broncos, especially on offense. The Indianapolis owner identified some of the issues in his interview with WISH-TV.

“We have to get some consistency. Two division games coming, we know we have to play better,” Irsay said. “Offensively, we have to do things a lot better and pick it up. To improve, where we want to go, we have to. But this was one of those ones that you had to get.”

The Colts improved to 2-2-1 with the win on October 6, but over the next 2 weeks, they will face the 2 teams that have already beaten them this season, including the Tennessee Titans on the road.

Up first, though, will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who defeated the Colts 24-0 in Week 2.

Some positive bright spots emerged for Indianapolis in the Week 5 win. Backup running backs Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay found enough room to combine for 102 rushing yards. Furthermore, rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce posted career-highs of 8 catches and 81 yards.

Over the last 3 games since returning from a concussion, Pierce has recorded at least 61 receiving yards per game. Despite zero catches in the first 2 weeks, he is on pace for 755 receiving yards this season.

But the Colts offensive line continues to be a mess, particularly in pass protection. Quarterback Matt Ryan has taken 22 sacks this season, including 6 in Week 5.

The offensive line will likely have to be better in order for the Colts to avenge their losses to the Jaguars and Titans the next 2 weeks.