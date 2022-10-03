Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Injury Something ‘To Keep an Eye on’: Insider

The Indianapolis Colts lost both to the Tennessee Titans and their best player, running back Jonathan Taylor, to an ankle injury on October 2. If losing to a division rival wasn’t bad enough, the Colts will play next on Thursday, giving their star running back only 3 days to recover.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on October 3 that Taylor’s injury is “not overly serious,” but he emphasized that the Colts have a short week heading into Week 5. Therefore, he also tabbed Taylor’s ankle something “to keep an eye on.”

“[Taylor] has an ankle injury and this one bears watching,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “He had tests right after the game [Sunday] night and while the belief is that his ankle injury is not overly serious, nothing major, nothing that will keep him off the field for a while, the fact that he has a short week means surely this is something we have to keep an eye on for the Indianapolis Colts.”

From @GMFB: The #Colts are monitoring their star RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), while #Broncos RB Javonte Williams is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury. pic.twitter.com/BaRAgcLTFn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Taylor attempted to come back into the game against the Titans after suffering his ankle injury late in the fourth quarter, but he did not record a touch on the contest’s final drive.

Taylor is with the offense on the bench, but he's being examined by trainers after that fumble. https://t.co/nM5HefDi6S — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 2, 2022

Colts are taping what looks like Taylor's right ankle. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 2, 2022

Taylor Suffers Ankle Injury With Short Week Looming

Rapoport’s news is probably the best Colts fans could hope for considering the seriousness that Taylor’s injury had on October 2.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reported hours after the game that the Colts feared Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain. The most serious high ankle sprains typically take 4-6 weeks to heal. According to Rapoport, Taylor may have avoided that more serious injury.

But the short week still presents a problem for Taylor playing in Week 5. That’s despite the fact that Taylor has been one of the most durable players in the NFL since he entered the league in 2020. The only time he’s ever missed a game was because of COVID two years ago, and before last week, he had never even sat out an NFL practice.

If Taylor can’t play, the Colts will turn to capable veteran Nyheim Hines. The fifth-year running back only has 8 carries this season, but last year, he posted 276 rushing yards on 56 carries. Hines, who has never missed an NFL game, has 1,180 rushing yards with a 4.1 yards per attempt average.

At running back, Indianapolis also has second-year running back Deon Jackson. Furthermore, former Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay could be an option for the Colts if Taylor can’t play. Lindsay, who has yet to make his 2022 debut, is on Indianapolis’ practice squad.

The Colts will visit the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Taylor Struggling to Find Running Room

Whether its Taylor or another running back in the backfield for the Colts in Week 5, the offensive line needs to do a much better job of opening holes for the running game. Taylor had virtually no space to maneuver versus the Titans, as he was held to 42 rushing yards on 20 carries.

His 2.1 yards per carry average on October 2 was Taylor’s worst rushing average in a game since Week 10 of 2020. Ironically, that gave was also against the Titans.

Over the last 2 weeks, Taylor has averaged 2.8 yards per carry.

From a football team building and salary cap perspective, the Colts are designed to feature a ball-control offense and beat teams with their physical running game. Indianapolis must find that quickly to compete in the AFC after a 1-2-1 start.