Colts Rule Out Jonathan Taylor, Promote 2 RBs from Practice Squad for Week 6

After showing promise that he would play in Week 6, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not dress after all. The Colts announced on October 15 that Taylor has been ruled out for the rematch against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 16.

In addition to Taylor, Indianapolis also ruled out running back Nyheim Hines.

RBs Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) have been downgraded to Out. https://t.co/9yQI5FuIh3 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 15, 2022

Replacing Taylor and Hines on the active roster will be Phillip Lindsay and D’Vonte Price. The Colts promoted both from the practice squad on October 15.

In another roster move, the Colts added wide receiver depth for the matchup with the Jaguars by signing wide receiver Keke Coutee from the practice squad. To make room for Coutee, Indianapolis waived offensive tackle Luke Tenuta.

Taylor, Hines Will Not Play in Week 6

The Colts came into the season with tremendous depth at running back. That depth will be tested in Week 6.

All week, Taylor and Hines were trending in the right direction, but neither running back will play against the Jaguars. Taylor is still dealing with an ankle problem while Hines has lingering concussion concerns after leaving with a head injury during the first drive of Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

Taylor didn’t play at all versus the Broncos.

Without Taylor and Hines available, the Colts will be counting on Lindsay and Price for production in the backfield. Indianapolis also has running back Deon Jackson already on the active roster.

Lindsay hasn’t rushed for more than 550 yards in a season since 2019, but he’s a former Pro Bowl running back. In 2018 and 2019, he posted a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons with 17 total touchdowns.

Jackson and Price have less experience, but both have upside. Jackson ran for a career-high 62 yards in Week 5.

Assuming he plays, Price will be making his NFL debut in Week 6.

Jackson and Lindsay combined to 102 rushing yards on 24 carries against the Broncos. They also chipped in 7 receptions for 43 yards.

That combination’s 4.3 yards per carry average in Week 5 was superior to Taylor’s average in either of the two prior contests.

Colts Sign Coutee, Waive Tenuta

For the second time this season, Coutee will be active for the Colts. He appeared on the field in Indianapolis’ first meeting against Jacksonville during Week 2.

Coutee didn’t receive any touches or even any snaps on offense. But he returned 3 punts for 19 yards.

The 25-year-old began his career with the Houston Texans, so he’s familiar with AFC South rivalries. He has faced the Jaguars three times in his career. In those games, he recorded 3 catches for 10 yards.

Coutee has only 1 reception since the start of the 2021 season. But in 2020, he posted career highs of 33 receptions, 400 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns with the Texans.

The Colts claimed Tenuta off waivers from the Buffalo Bills on August 31. The Bills drafted Tenuta in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tenuta, though, has not appeared in a game this season.

The Colts enter the matchup with the Jaguars holding a 2-2-1 record. Jacksonville sits just behind Indianapolis in the standings at 2-3.

It’s still relatively early in the season, but Week 6 will already be Indianapolis’ fourth AFC South matchup in 2022. The Colts have yet to win a division game this year.