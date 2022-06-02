NFL Staff Writer Calls Colts Best Fit for Two-Time All-Pro Free Agent

Two-Time All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones has been linked to the Indianapolis Colts throughout this offseason. That continued on June 2 when staff writer Matt Bowen of ESPN released an article detailing the best fits for the top 10 remaining NFL free agents.

Bowen wrote that Jones’ best fit was with the Colts.

“Jones has missed at least seven games in each of the past two seasons, and the tape tells us that his explosive traits are declining at this stage of his career,” Bowen wrote. “But with his physical profile, he can be schemed in Indianapolis’ pass game — which is led by Jones’ former Falcons’ teammate Matt Ryan.

“Adding a veteran to the Colts’ young wide receiver room could give them a boost in specific game situations.”

Julio Jones Reconnecting With Quarterback Matt Ryan?

The Colts came into the offseason needing to upgrade their wide receivers. The rumors that Jones, who has made seven Pro Bowl teams in his career, could come to Indianapolis started when the Colts traded for Jones’ former quarterback, Matt Ryan.

Reuniting the pair is an obvious fit on paper. Jones posted seven 1,000-yard seasons with Ryan as his quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2015 and 2018, Jones led the league in receiving yards.

As for Ryan, he never had fewer than 4,000 passing yards in a season in which he was throwing passes to Jones.

In addition to Bowen calling the Colts the best fit for Jones, fellow ESPN staff writer Bill Barnwell predicted on May 12 that the Colts would sign Jones.

“A deal with the Colts would give Jones a chance to spend time both on the outside and in the slot, given that Parris Campbell has struggled to stay healthy and second-round pick Alec Pierce may need some time to adjust to the league,” Barnwell wrote. “It would also get Jones back inside a dome for his home games and reunite the seven-time Pro Bowler with his longtime quarterback, Matt Ryan.”

No Serious Indications Jones Will Land in Indianapolis

While connecting Jones to the Colts sounds great for offseason articles, there’s no concrete evidence to support that Indianapolis is even mildly interested in the seven-time Pro Bowler.

In fact, senior writer Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported on May 19 that the Colts have made an “internal decision that Julio Jones is not a fit.”

Indianapolis drafted Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with its first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Colts have also expressed confidence in Parris Campbell, who is entering a contract season this year.

Pierce and Campbell are expected to compete to start opposite Michael Pittman Jr., who broke out with his first 1,000-yard campaign last season.

Jones hasn’t posted 1,000 yards in a season since 2019. Over the last two years, he’s missed 14 games because of various injuries. Even when on the field in 2021, he wasn’t the same player, averaging 3.1 catches and 43.4 yards per game. Jones posted 5.7 catches and 85.7 yards per game during 2020.

Playing without Ryan may have impacted Jones’ overall statistics last season. But Jones still seems to be on the decline.

The Colts may be the best fit for Jones, but even with nearly $13 million in salary cap space remaining according to Spotrac, the Colts don’t appear to feel Jones is the best fit for them.