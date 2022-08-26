Colts’ Frank Reich Reveals Why Matt Ryan Is ‘At Another Level’

Over the last 14 years, Matt Ryan has built a Hall of Fame resume with an MVP trophy, 10 4,000-yard passing seasons and an NFC Championship. There’s little doubt that he’s been one of the best quarterbacks of his generation.

Yet, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has still managed to find different words to praise the quarterback in new ways. That’s exactly what Reich was did again during his press conference to wrap up training camp on August 25.

“The speed that he operates on, the practice tempo. Listen, every guy is focused, every guy is all business, but Matt (Ryan) is just at another level,” Reich told reporters. “He’s always on and it’s – he’s out here to work.

“This work – always thinking, always talking through things and ways to get us better, get us on the same page as an offense. So, really felt like we made a lot of strides.”

Ryan and Reich spent training camp acclimating to each other, as they are working together for the first time. Both are looking to win their first Super Bowl in their respective positions this season.

Ryan Bringing Championship Expectations

The Colts entered the offseason with a very good roster but a hole at quarterback. On March 9, Indianapolis traded signal caller Carson Wentz, who the team ruled to be a one-year failed experiment.

Less than two weeks later, the Colts acquired Ryan for less than what they received in return for Wentz. Ryan is eight years older than Wentz, but for this season, he is widely considered an upgrade.

Indianapolis now has a complete roster with a quarterback who can lead his team to a championship.

Ryan admitted to reporters on August 25 that his presence with the rest of the Colts roster elevates expectations. But he’s trying to keep his teammates focused on the upcoming game.

“We have an understanding of where we want to go, but the only way you get there is to attack week after week,” Ryan said. “It has to be about playing well Week 1. That’s the expectation we have to have for ourselves to be ready, to go down there to Houston, play our best football and find a way to get a win.”

Ironically, it’s that type of attitude and leadership from Ryan behind center that has so many excited about the possibilities for the Colts this fall.

Drama Free Camp for Colts

Reich has praised Ryan for his leadership throughout training camp and did so again on August 25. The Colts head coach gave credit to the quarterback’s guidance and the direction provided from other leaders on the roster for the progress the team made during the preseason.

“It came from a lot of players’ leadership, but [Ryan] played a significant role in the leadership he provided in this training camp,” said Reich.

That leadership behind center led to one of the less dramatic camps around the league. Sure, the Colts dealt with injuries during the final full week of August to wrap up training camp, but overall, there hasn’t been much turmoil.

Following their quarterback’s lead, the Colts have just simply worked every day to get better.

Indianapolis will wrap up the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 27. The Colts will open the regular season on the road versus the Houston Texans on September 11.