Matt Ryan’s Play ‘Confirming’ Colts’ Biggest Need for 2023 Draft, Says Insider

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t entered consecutive seasons with the same starting quarterback in more than 5 years. It’s been a turnstile for the Colts at arguably the most important position in sports.

Matt Ryan was supposed to solve it — at least for a couple years. Colts owner Jim Irsay went on record, saying he thought maybe even 3.

But that doesn’t appear to be possible after Ryan’s poor play through 5 games in 2022. Although he is tied for the NFL lead with 3 fourth-quarter comebacks, Ryan also has at least a share of the league lead with 7 interceptions, 21 sacks taken and 11 fumbles.

For the Athletic’s Bob Kravitz, though, there is one clear positive to Ryan’s struggles. Kravitz argued the veteran quarterback turnstile in Indianapolis should end next spring.

“If there’s a bright side to all this ugliness, it’s that it confirms the need for general manager Chris Ballard to finagle a way to draft a quarterback in the first round this offseason,” wrote Kravitz.

“Ryan and the offense may eventually find some footing — it’s not like they can get worse, right? — but it’s abundantly apparent Ryan is a one-and-done guy, even with a two-year contract.”

Offense Not Supporting Ryan Like It Did Wentz

One of the biggest reasons Ryan wanted to play in Indianapolis this season was because of the rest of the Colts offense. The unit had question marks at wide receiver heading into the offseason, but with a strong offensive line and the NFL’s reigning rushing champion, Jonathan Taylor, Ryan was expected to be in a much better situation than he was late in his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons.

But that’s been far from reality. The Colts started their third different offensive line combination in as many games on October 6. And still, the Colts allowed 6 sacks and 12 quarterback hits to the Denver Broncos.

Behind a struggling offensive line, Taylor has found little room to run. He averaged 2.8 yards per carry during Weeks 3 and 4 combined and then didn’t play against the Broncos in Week 5 because of an ankle injury.

Indianapolis is 26th in rushing yards and 29th in yards per carry through 5 weeks this season.

Argument Against Ryan Remaining Colts Quarterback Beyond 2022

It’s hard for any quarterback to be elite with a leaky offensive line and poor running game. But Ryan has posted strong statistics in that situation before and isn’t this season.

Kravitz argued that even when Ryan has time in the pocket, “bad things” have happened in the first 5 weeks. That was true on October 6 when he appeared to have a decent pocket and still threw the ball straight to a defender twice.

Matt Ryan with good protection but he throws it directly to a Broncos defender. Caden Sterns gets the interception. 🎥 @NFL | @Broncos pic.twitter.com/S3mYUuysPB — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) October 7, 2022

Matt Ryan throws his SECOND interception of the game 😐pic.twitter.com/B8hRk6hGQC — Brian Y (@byysports) October 7, 2022

Despite decent pockets, one could argue the offensive line still played a role in these interceptions. Because Ryan has been hit so often this season, his internal clock to get rid of the ball has shrunk and perhaps impacted his decision-making.

Still, it’s apparent Ryan can no longer elevate an offense. Now 37, he now needs to be surrounded by the right pieces to make the unit go. That’s a problem for a franchise aiming to be a Super Bowl contender.

Ballard Must Take a Risk, Draft a Quarterback

Much has been written about Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s apparent lack of interest in drafting a quarterback. His 2021 quote about him going to “be the first one run out of the building” if the signal caller he drafts doesn’t play well has circled the media over the last month.

But assuming Ballard remains in his position for the 2023 NFL Draft, it may finally be the time for the Colts to take a risk and select a quarterback.

Ballard has drafted 2 signal callers in 6 years as Indianapolis general manager but none before Day 3 of the draft.

Even if Ryan’s play improves, and the Colts do want him to return as the team’s starter in 2023, next spring could still be the right time to draft the franchise’s future behind center. Ryan will be 38 in May, and Indianapolis needs to find a permanent solution at quarterback.