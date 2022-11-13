Jeff Saturday Shares Why Colts Made Another Quarterback Change

As it turns out, Matt Ryan isn’t the backup quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts after all.

Coming into Week 10, Ryan was set to be active but not start behind center for the very first time in his 15-year NFL career. But Ryan took snaps with the starting offense during pre-game warmups on November 13 and then started against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This happened despite interim head coach Jeff Saturday telling the media in his introductory press conference on November 7 that Ehlinger would be the team’s starting quarterback.

That never changed during the week although Saturday did say on November 11 that the quarterback situation was “not a closed competition by any stretch of the imagination.”

As it turned out, Ryan won back his job before any of the Colts quarterback competed in a game under Saturday. The Indianapolis interim head coach explained that starting Ryan was the plan all along and shared why he made the switch behind center in his postgame press conference on November 13.

“I knew what I was gonna do. … I thought Matt [Ryan] gave use the best change to win.”

#Colts HC Jeff Saturday on QB change: “I knew what I was gonna do. … I thought Matt (Ryan) gave us the best chance to win.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 14, 2022

Ryan ‘Lightning’ For Colts in Fourth Quarter

It would be unfair to blame Indianapolis’ abysmal offensive performance in Week 9 on quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ryan had a lot more time to throw in the pocket versus the Raiders than the second-year quarterback did against the New England Patriots last Sunday.

Las Vegas came into Week 10 with the fewest sacks in the NFL and only had 1 versus Ryan on November 13. The Patriots recorded 9 against Ehlinger.

Even still, Saturday appeared to nail his first major decision as Colts head coach, as Ryan was arguably Indianapolis’ MVP of the game. Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt, with a touchdown and no turnovers.

The Colts quarterback used his legs too. He had a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then scrambled for 39 yards on third-and-3 on Indianapolis’ game-winning touchdown drive. It was not only the longest run of his career, but the 39-yard run was more rushing yards than Ryan had ever recorded in an NFL game.

39-yard run by Matt Ryan right there was longer than his best rushing GAME of his 15-year career. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 13, 2022

The scramble set up the Colts at the Las Vegas 36-yard line. Two plays later, Ryan threw a touchdown pass, and the Colts held on to win, 25-20.

Saturday implied Ryan’s long run lit up the entire Colts team.

Jeff Saturday referred to Matt Ryan’s 39-yard scramble as “lightning.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 14, 2022

On 3 other rushes beside the long run in Week 10, Ryan had a combined minus-1 yard. His 38 rushing yards against the Raiders bested his previous career high of 29 rushing yards from a contest in 2017.

Ryan Records Another Game-Winning Drive, Forth-Quarter Comeback

Ryan lost his job because of his inability to avoid turnovers this season. He entered Week 10 with a league-leading 9 interceptions and 11 fumbles. He didn’t have a pick against the Raiders, but still only improved his touchdown-to-interception ratio to 10-to-9.

But all season long, Ryan has often found a way to get the job done in the fourth quarter. He did that again in Week 10.

Behind his long run, Ryan recorded his fifth fourth-quarter comeback and fourth game-winning drive of the season. His five fourth-quarter comebacks lead the NFL.

Indianapolis finally held a lead going into the fourth quarter in Week 10. But the Colts gave up a touchdown with a little more than 11 minutes remaining in regulation. So once again, they needed Ryan to lead them on a comeback.

The Colts don’t have a win this season without Ryan leading them on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

Matt Ryan this season: Five fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives in eight starts with the Colts. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 14, 2022

Saturday sure appreciated Ryan’s finish. With the victory, Saturday starts 1-0 in the NFL as a head coach.

“I’m not sure there’s a storybook ending any better,” Saturday told the media.