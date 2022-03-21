Trade Details: Colts Acquire Matt Ryan From Falcons in Blockbuster QB Deal

The Indianapolis Colts have their next quarterback, and the patience of general manager Chris Ballard appears to have paid off.

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick. The Pat McAfee Show broke the deal first.

NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero confirmed the deal and compensation. Rapoport also reported that through the trade, Ryan will receive more guaranteed money.

This trade ends Ryan’s 14-year tenure with the Falcons, who attempted and failed to acquire Deshaun Watson in the middle of March.

Colts Acquire Matt Ryan for Third-Round Pick

Indianapolis didn’t make a ton of noise during the first week of free agency. Ballard has been known as one of the most patient general managers in the league. That patience paid off following the Watson trade.