Colts Set to Make Third Quarterback Switch of 2022 Season

The Indianapolis Colts need a Christmas miracle to make the playoffs this season. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will now be asking veteran signal caller Nick Foles to lead the team to that miracle.

Saturday told the media on December 21 that Foles will replace Matt Ryan as Indianapolis’ starting quarterback.

“[I] think the world of Matt [Ryan],” Saturday said. “He’s a pro’s pro. It’s not been the season he expected, nor the Colts as a whole.

“[But] ultimately, I feel like Nick [Foles] will give us a better chance to go win these last three games.”

— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 21, 2022

Foles will be making his first start since last year in Week 16. He completed 24 of 35 attempts for 250 yards with a touchdown and interception while a member of the Chicago Bears.

Colts’ 2022 Quarterback Carousel

Indianapolis has started a different quarterback in Week 1 in each six straight years. But the starting signal callers in all of those individual years stayed pretty consistent.

That has changed in 2022.

This is the second time the Colts have benched Ryan this season. The team’s first quarterback switch came heading into Week 8 when then head coach Frank Reich announced the team would start second-year signal caller Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger started two games, both losses in Weeks 8 and 9. In Week 9, the Colts offense posted only 121 yards. The performance was the last straw for Reich, as he was fired the following day.

But the Colts switched back to Ryan in Saturday’s first game as interim head coach. Ryan led Indianapolis to another comeback victory, his fourth of the season, but since then, the Colts have lost four straight and have been outscored in the fourth quarter, 77-3.

It’s possible that Ryan has played his final game with Indianapolis. The Colts could cut the 37-year-old signal caller this offseason and save about $17.2 million against the salary cap for the 2023 season.

If that happens, Ryan’s final game with the Colts could be the 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on December 17, which was the largest blown lead in NFL history. Indianapolis led at halftime 33-0.

Colts Turn to Nick Foles in Week 16

The best record Indianapolis can finish with this season is 7-9-1. Amazingly, that will be a good enough record to win the AFC South if the Tennessee Titans lose their final three games, and the Jacksonville Jaguars lose in Weeks 16 and 17.

It’s a huge long shot, but with the margin for error to make the playoffs zero, the Colts will turn to Foles.

There’s also a potential business factor to sitting Ryan for Foles the last three games. Ryan has a $17 million bonus that becomes fully guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical on the third day of the 2023 NFL year.

Matt Ryan has $17M that becomes guaranteed if he can't pass a physical by the third day of the 2023 new league year in March. Also a business element to pull the plug now. https://t.co/fGwYY882Rr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2022

Saturday told the media on December 21 that despite the quarterback change, the offense won’t be doing much differently from a schematic standpoint.

With two midseason firings and a third coach leaving for another position, the Colts are short staffed on the offensive side of the ball. Saturday said the offense will be “running with what we know.”

Saturday says the Colts' playbook likely won't change much with Nick Foles, citing the offensive staff being shorthanded. "We're running with what we know." — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 21, 2022

There won’t be much time to install new plays designed specifically for Foles anyway. Practice on December 21 will be the first time Foles takes significant snaps with the first-team offense since training camp.

Question: Any confusion or frustration on your part when you were bypassed earlier in the season? Nick Foles: “None at all. None at all.” Today will be the first time he’s gotten reps with the first-team offense since training camp. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 21, 2022

Foles made an appearance in garbage time during Week 2. He played 2 snaps but didn’t attempt a pass.

The 33-year-old quarterback is 29-27 as a starting quarterback in his career. Overall, 21 of those victories came with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 69 career NFL games, Foles has completed 62.4% of his passes for an average of 6.8 yards per attempt. He also has 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions.