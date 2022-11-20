Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Seen Yelling Into Stands After Colts’ Collapse [LOOK]

Nick Sirianni made his return to Indianapolis in Week 11, but he appeared to be far less cordial than the last time he was in town.

The Philadelphia Eagles came back to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, on November 20. After Philadelphia stopped Indianapolis on its final drive near midfield, the Eagles head coach had something to say to the crowd.

The CBS cameras first captured Sirianni seemingly celebrating with Eagles fans in the first row. Then in a second camera shot, Sirianni was again seen interacting with fans.

The Eagles erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns. The Colts tallied only two field goals in the second half.

It was the second time this season Indianapolis lost 17-16 after holding a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter.

Sirianni Explains Postgame Emotions, Shares Significance of Win

The Eagles coach didn’t get into exactly what he said or who he was talking to when yelling into the crowd. But he explained that he was emotional because of his prior relationship with the Colts.

“I’m emotional because I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said. “He’s one of the best d*** football coaches I’ve ever been around. I was hoping he and I would be able to coach against each other in this game.”

Sirianni served as Indianapolis’ offensive coordinator from 2018-20 under Reich. Sirianni didn’t call plays, but he landed the opportunity with the Eagles because of the success the Colts offense experienced during that time.

Indianapolis earned two playoff appearances from 2018-20 despite having a different starting quarterback each season.

Sirianni didn’t shy away from explaining how important it was for him and the Eagles to beat the Colts in Week 11.

“Yeah, you don’t want to know what I think of if he should be here or not,” Sirianni added. “You guys can probably imagine what I really think … It was sweet to come here, especially with what happened in this organization the last couple weeks, and get a win.”

The Colts fired Reich on November 7. They followed the firing with the unconventional hiring of Jeff Saturday.

Fueled by the return from Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor, the Colts won Saturday’s NFL coaching debut against the Las Vegas Raiders. But after Week 11, Saturday dropped his record to 1-1.

Sirianni Following the Lead of GM Howie Roseman?

The Eagles have made it a habit of yelling into the crowd during recent weeks.

Sirianni yelling into the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium comes only two and a half weeks after Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman talked trash with a fans in Houston.

“I’m f****** forgiven for you first f****** Super Bowl? F*** you!” Roseman said to the crowd in Houston.

It’s not 100% clear because one can’t see the crowd in the Roseman video, but it appears he was responding to Eagles fans. It’s also important to note that Roseman was smiling, perhaps indicating he was merely participating in some fun banter prior to the game.

That probably was not the case with Sirianni yelling into the crowd during Week 11.