Colts Urged to Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts rookie pass catchers quieted general manager Chris Ballard’s critics for 1 week by making several key plays in a 20-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. But rumors around the Colts potentially adding a wide receiver are still swirling.

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon argued that Indianapolis should sign 3-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“As soon as he’s medically cleared to play, Odell Beckham Jr. will immediately be a man in high demand,” wrote Kenyon.

“Any number of NFL offenses could use an upgrade at receiver.

“For example, the Indianapolis Colts desperately need more options alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.”

Beckham reportedly underwent successful knee surgery in February to repair a torn ACL he sustained during the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. Before departing the game, Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Beckham Expected to be in High Demand

The 29-year-old remains a free agent because he’s not fully recovered from the major knee injury he suffered in the middle of February.

During the offseason, October was identified as the earliest possible time for Beckham to return. But while appearing on ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, Will and Max on September 8, ESPN’s Adam Schefter projected a much later return for the 3-time Pro Bowl receiver.

“Well, I don’t think we’re going to see him until Thanksgiving,” Schefter said. “He’s a down the line guy and he’s a down the line guy that the Rams want to have and I’m sure the Bills would like to add and there is interested in him, but they recognize, teams do, that he’s not going to be able to help them until later this season.

“And so I think they can sit back and see how their season’s going. Odell Beckham Jr. can see how other team’s seasons are going. Remember, last year, he picked the Rams because that was the situation he wanted to put himself in. He wanted to go play with a winner, and he loved it, and he won a Super Bowl.”

Schefter didn’t specifically mention the Colts, but the match still makes sense on paper. It’s just going to have to make sense in November in order for Beckham to land in Indianapolis.

Right now, the Colts could use more receiver depth. After the Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colts fans were frustrated with Ballard for not doing more to address wide receiver during the offseason.

Pittman and Ashton Dulin are the only Indianapolis wideouts with more than 100 receiving yards through 3 games. Both are on pace for more than 740 receiving yards this season, but coming into the 2022 campaign, Dulin was expected to be more of a special teams ace.

Pierce made his first NFL catch in Week 3 and posted 63 receiving yards in the victory. But Parris Campbell has been a big disappointment. He has 5 catches for 47 yards in 3 contests.

If the Colts receivers aren’t producing more by November, Indianapolis should be one of potentially many suitors for Beckham.

Beckham’s Projected Market Value

As it always is, money will be the other big factor in the Beckham sweepstakes. Spotrac has projected Beckham to be worth a 2-year contract for about $13.1 million per season.

Previous midseason NFL free agency history suggests Beckham will likely sign a deal for just this season. That will enable him to play for a Super Bowl contender in 2022 and then reevaluate his career next offseason. NFL teams probably don’t want to sign a nearly 30-year-old receiver coming off ACL surgery to a longer term deal anyway.

In 6 regular season games with the Rams last season, Beckham posted 27 receptions for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns. Then in 4 playoff games, he recorded 21 catches, 288 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. He was getting open regularly in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals secondary before suffering his knee injury.

Spotrac has reported the Colts have about $7.79 million remaining in salary cap space for the 2022 season. That ranks 11th in the NFL. The Colts have more cap space than both the Rams and Buffalo Bills as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kenyon identified the Colts, Rams, Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers as the best fits for Beckham.