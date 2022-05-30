Phillip Lindsay Shares Why He Signed With the Colts

Coming into the offseason, the Indianapolis Colts were seemingly looking to improve a few different offensive positions. Running back, though, was not one of them.

But that didn’t stop former Pro Bowl back Phillip Lindsay from signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Lindsay signed a one-year contract with the Colts on May 17.

The financial details of the agreement have yet to be disclosed, but in all likelihood, the Colts landed Lindsay at a bargain price. And despite the presence of the NFL’s leading rusher from last season, Lindsay described Indianapolis has an attractive place for him too.

“It’s a great organization,” Lindsay told reporters at OTAs. “The way they run things, the leadership here, it’s something that you want to be a part of. It’s something special here.”

Phillip Lindsay Describes Mentality of Colts Organization

Indianapolis will be the fourth organization Lindsay has played for during his five-year NFL career. He has yet to dress for a team that has made the postseason or even record a winning record.

In the strong AFC, nothing is guaranteed, but if there’s a consensus around the 2022 Colts as of the end of May, it’s that the roster is better than last year and the team should compete for a playoff spot this season.

Lindsay spoke about the expectations from inside the Colts organization. He didn’t mention anything about the playoffs, but the ultimate goal of winning a championship.

“You have one thing on your mind [as a member of the Colts], which is trying to win a Super Bowl,” Lindsay said. “That’s not in every organization. There’s a lot of things going on differently in different organizations.

“That’s something I really like about this place — it’s selfless people, selfless players, and we all just kind of grind.”

Add Lindsay to that list, as he had to know going into contract negotiations with Indianapolis that he will not see the ball as much as he has for most of his career.

He averaged more than 200 touches per season with the Denver Broncos from 2018-20. He then had 92 touches with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins last season.

Barring something unusual happening, Lindsay will enter training camp as the No. 3 running back for the Colts behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Indianapolis’ third back, Marlon Mack, had 58 touches last year.

Phillip Lindsay Praises Colts Offensive Line

In addition to playing for a winning organization, Lindsay made it clear in front of reporters how excited he is to have an opportunity to run behind the talented Indianapolis offensive line.

“Them big boys up front, you gotta love,” Lindsay said. “Who wouldn’t love running with these boys? That’s my whole thing was, I was always thinking, ‘Man, if I ever got the opportunity to run with these boys, I could do some special stuff.’”

“I’m here, when I get that opportunity, I’m going to try to do some special stuff.”

Lindsay did special things as a rookie, running for 1,037 yards and 9 touchdowns on his way to the Pro Bowl in 2018. During his second season, Lindsay again eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,011 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

During his first two NFL seasons, he averaged 4.9 yards per rush and posted 2,485 yards from scrimmage.

But since then, Lindsay has dealt with injuries and finding consistent playing time. He posted 502 rushing yards in 11 games with the Broncos in 2020.

Last season, Lindsay had just 294 yards from scrimmage and averaged a career-low 2.8 yards per rush with the Texans and Dolphins.

If he receives significant playing time in Indianapolis, though, the blocking in front of Lindsay should be better than what he saw last year.