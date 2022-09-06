Colts Bring Back Former Pro Bowler to Practice Squad

Former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay was a surprise release for the Indianapolis Colts during roster cutdown day. But Lindsay is set to return to Indianapolis.

The Colts announced on September 6 that they have signed Lindsay to their practice squad.

We have signed RB Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 6, 2022

Lindsay will be one of two running backs to begin the season on the Indianapolis practice squad. The other is D’Vonte Price, who is an undrafted free agent from Florida International.

During the preseason, Lindsay rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown in three games. He posted 3.4 yards per rushing attempt.

Colts Depth at Running Back

Even with one of the best 1-2 punches out of the backfield in the NFL, it was surprising to see the Colts cut Lindsay on August 30. The expectation was Lindsay would serve as the No. 3 back behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Instead, Deon Jackson has that role to begin the season, and the Colts only made room for three running backs on the active 53-man roster. Jackson split last season between the Indianapolis active roster and practice squad.

He recorded 31 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in nine games in 2021. Jackson also played 81 snaps on special teams.

Jackson’s experience on special teams could have given him the edge over Lindsay for the Colts’ final running back spot. Lindsay has played just 64 snaps on special teams in four NFL seasons.

The Colts released three running backs in an effort to cut their roster down to 53 players on August 30. But Indianapolis has now brought back two of those three released backs — Lindsay and Price.

Colts insider Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star tweeted on September 6 that he is unsure what happened to the other running back, Ty’son Williams, Indianapolis cut on August 30. But at the moment, the Colts have 17 players signed to their practice squad, which is the maximum they are allowed at any time this season.

Final member of practice squad is Lindsay. Unsure what happened with Ty'Son Williams. When I asked his representation last week if he was signing with the Colts practice squad, the reply was "Yes." Haven't been given an update since then. https://t.co/iae2DNO6SI — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 6, 2022

Indianapolis Completes Practice Squad

The Colts already had 16 players on the practice squad before signing Lindsay, which is typically the maximum allowed amount. But Indianapolis is permitted an extra player because safety Marcel Dabo is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and does not count as one of the 16 players on the Colts practice squad.

Signing Lindsay places the Indianapolis practice squad at capacity. Here is the full list of players on the unit to begin the season:

Curtis Brooks, DT

Tony Brown, CB

Kameron Cline, DE

Keke Coutee, WR

Marcel Dabo, S

Ethan Fernea, WR

Arlington Hambright, G

Nikola Kalinic, TE

Phillip Lindsay, RB

Jordan Murray, T

Segun Alibi, LB

D’Vonte Price, RB

Will Redmond, CB

Forrest Rhyne, LB

Jared Scott, TE

Chris Wilcox, CB

Chris Williams, DT

Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl in 2018. That season, he rushed for 1,037 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Denver Broncos.

He also ran for 1,000 yards during his second season, but Lindsay has struggled since then. He averaged just 2.8 yards per carry for the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins last year.

In his four-year career, Lindsay has rushed for 2,799 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also has recorded 81 catches for 510 yards and 2 receiving scores in 56 career games.