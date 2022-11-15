Colts Sign Former Division Rival to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts addressed their linebacker depth on November 15.

Indianapolis announced that the team has signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad. To make room for Adams, the Colts also released tight end Darrell Daniels.

Adams most recently played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers last season. He also spent three years with the Houston Texans from 2018-20.

Like Adams, Daniels hasn’t played in a game this season. He made 1 catch in 4 games with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

What Adams Brings to the Colts

The 30-year-old linebacker went unselected in the 2015 NFL draft and then spent his first season in the league bouncing back and forth between the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2016, he joined the then Oakland Raiders midway through the season. He played in six games, appearing entirely on special teams.

The following season, Adams continued to play special teams for the Raiders but also had 99 defensive snaps in Oakland. Once again, he appeared in six games.

In 2017, he also spent a few days with the Buffalo Bills. During 2018, he was, ironically, with the Colts for a few days as well before eventually joining the Texans.

The Texans released him a couple times, but Adams only played for Houston from 2018-20. During that time, he appeared in 25 games, starting 14 of them.

Adams earned a starting role at inside linebacker during his final season with the Texans in 2020. He started 12 of the 16 games that season, posting 125 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks.

He also had 4 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Adams played 73% of Houston’s defensive snaps that season and lined up for 27% of the team’s snaps on special teams. His 934 overall snaps that season remain as more snaps than he’s played in all his other NFL seasons combined.

After 2020, Adams rejoined the Bills but didn’t make the team out of training camp. He signed with the 49ers and then finished the season with the Jaguars.

Adams played in 5 games during 2021, recording 4 combined tackles and 1 forced fumble.

The veteran linebacker will bring seven years of professional experience to the Colts practice squad, which could be key with All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard going on injured reserve. Adams obviously doesn’t have the talent Leonard has, but Indianapolis hopes he can provide quality depth.

Adams has recorded 163 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 44 career NFL games.

Indianapolis’ Tight End Depth After Cutting Daniels

Daniels also has quite a bit of NFL experience, bouncing around several different teams during his five-year career. He actually started his career with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

But Daniels was expendable with the depth Indianapolis currently has a tight end. Mo Alie-Cox, Kyle Granson and Jelani Woods have all contributed at tight end for the Colts this season. Granson leads the group with 25 catches and 233 receiving yards this season.

Woods did not play in Week 10 because of a shoulder injury. But Daniels’ release could be a sign that Woods will return this week versus the Philadelphia Eagles. At the very least, it’s an indication that Woods’ injury will not be long term.

In 61 career games, Daniels has posted 13 catches for 122 receiving yards with 1 touchdown.