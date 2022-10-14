Colts Making Change to Quarterback Depth Chart: Report

The Indianapolis Colts made a change to their offensive line during Week 5. Colts head coach Frank Reich reportedly has another switch in mind for Week 6, and it’s coming to the quarterback depth chart.

Colts insider Mike Chappell of Fox and CBS Sports reported on October 14 that the Colts will make Sam Ehlinger the team’s backup quarterback for the October 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nick Foles, who has served as the team’s backup for the first five weeks of the 2022 season, will be inactive.

Chappell reported there will be no change to Matt Ryan as the team’s starter.

“That isn’t seen as a threat to Ryan’s status, despite his mistake-prone start to the season and the overall ineffectiveness of the offense,” Chappell wrote. “Ryan leads the NFL with 10 turnovers – seven interceptions and three lost fumbles – while the offense is averaging a league-worst 13.8 points per game. The Colts have failed to score more than 20 points this season, and in seven straight games dating back to 2021.

“It is, however, an indication the team is curious whether Ehlinger might offer a spark should the offensive struggles continue or his mobility might help offset a leaky offensive line – 21 sacks, 73 pressures in five games – if coach Frank Reich feels the need to turn to his backup quarterback.”

Preseason Darling Ehlinger Reportedly Promoted to Colts Backup Role

Indianapolis drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He finished his rookie season as the Colts’ backup quarterback, but after Indianapolis trade for Ryan and then signed Foles, the expectation became Ehlinger wouldn’t make the Colts’ active roster.

That quickly changed, though, when the former Texas signal caller dazzled during the preseason. In three games during August, he went a combined 24 of 29 on pass attempts for 289 yards with 4 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ehlinger also impressed with his legs. He ran for 71 yards on just 6 carries, posting a 45-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason finale on August 27.

In light of the great preseason, the Colts made room for Ehlinger on the active roster. He has yet to be active for a game with Ryan and Foles remaining healthy through five weeks, but Chappell reported that will change in Week 6.

How Ehlinger’s Promotion Impacts Ryan, Foles

Obviously, the biggest immediate impact is on Foles. The Colts viewed themselves as Super Bowl contenders going into the season, so despite Ryan’s remarkable track record of great health, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard signed Foles to a two-year, $6.2 million deal as insurance.

Foles and Reich had a previous relationship that made the match ideal on paper. Reich served as Foles’ offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Foles captured Super Bowl MVP.

But Foles’ style is similar to Ryan in that he’s a statue in the pocket. According to Chappell, Ehlinger has received his promotion to provide something different.

In the immediate future, Ehlinger’s promotion to the backup role will have no impact on Ryan. But it’s still an interesting development, especially considering Ryan has struggled to begin the season.

The poor pass blocking has played a role in Ryan’s struggles and the overall slow start for the Indianapolis offense. But no matter how much blame one places on the Colts offensive line, if the pressure on Ryan continues to stall the offense, Ehlinger could become an option.

In all likelihood, Ehlinger replacing Ryan as the team’s starting quarterback is a last resort. But if his promotion signals anything, it’s the willingness of Reich and the Indianapolis coaching staff to try different things to ignite the offense.