Three Colts Ranked Among Pro Football Focus’ Top 50 Players

Great NFL teams always have great players. That’s not to say coaching can’t make a difference, but talent usually stands supreme in the league.

The Indianapolis Colts have yet to become a truly great team under head coach Frank Reich, but they appear to have the players in place to do so.

NFL analyst Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus included three Colts on its list of the best 50 players in the NFL right now. Offensive guard Quenton Nelson, running back Jonathan Taylor and inside linebacker Darius Leonard made the list.

The only teams that had more than three players on the list were the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Joining the Colts, the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns also each had three players on the list.

Quenton Nelson Ranked No. 11

Nelson led the way for Indianapolis’ three players, just barely missing on a spot in the top 10. The three-time first-team All Pro was the No. 3 offensive lineman and second-ranked guard on the list.

It sounds as though PFF ranked Nelson at No. 11 based somewhat off reputation. He didn’t make first-team All Pro for the first time in his career last year, but that could have been because of injury problems he experienced most of the season.

“Nelson has as much talent as any offensive lineman in the game, but we didn’t see a fully healthy version of him in 2021,” Monson wrote. “At his best, he is a unique force in the running game and a very high-level pass blocker, but he needs to bounce back in 2022 now that he is back to full health.”

Despite Monson writing he needs a “bounce back” season, Nelson came in at No. 1 among offensive guards on a list from staff writer Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler used opinions from NFL executives, coaches, players and scouts to compose his best-of lists.

Jonathan Taylor Ranked No. 21

With Nelson as the anchor, the Colts offensive line has become one of the best units in the NFL. Behind that line, Taylor led the league in rushing last year.

But Taylor received much deserved recognition on Monson’s list as well, coming in at No. 21.

“Taylor led the league in rushing in 2021 and was a perfect example of how much running backs can still matter in the NFL,” Monson wrote. “The Colts’ offensive line blocked well for him, but he also led the league in rushing yards above expectation, maximizing that blocking for bigger gains better than his peers.

“Taylor averaged 3.8 yards after contact and posted a league-leading 23 runs of 15 or more yards.”

Taylor was the second-ranked running back behind division rival Derrick Henry, who was rate the No. 16 overall player on the PFF list. On Fowler’s list, Taylor and Henry were tied for the top spot, and the Titans running back won the tiebreaker.

Darius Leonard Ranked No. 43

Leonard has been somewhat of a polarizing figure this offseason. Fowler ranked him the league’s best inside linebacker on his best-of lists. But the Madden 23 player rating placed Leonard as the No. 5 linebacker, which he laughed off with a tweet on July 19.

On the top 50 player list from PFF, he fell in the middle, as the No. 3 linebacker and 43rd overall.

“Few players have Leonard’s nose for the football, and his ability to perfect the “Peanut Punch” style of forcing fumbles at linebacker has made him a major problem for offenses to deal with on any given play,” Monson wrote. “He generated a ridiculous seven forced fumbles last season along with four interceptions.”

Micah Parsons was the list’s top linebacker at No. 29 overall. Fred Warner was also ahead of Leonard at No. 30.

Warner is the top-rated linebacker in Madden 23. Interestingly, Parsons is ranked behind as the No. 7 linebacker in the league.