Colts Safeties Stepping Up to Replace Injured Julian Blackmon

Just 5 weeks into the 2022 season, Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon has already clinched his second straight season of missing at least 2 games because of injury. Last year, Blackmon sat out the final 11 games of the season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

But similar to last fall, the Colts safeties, particularly rookie Rodney Thomas II, have filled in admirably for Blackmon.

Thomas has started the last 2 games for the Colts in Blackmon’s absence. He recorded 3 solo tackles in his first start against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Then on Thursday Night Football on October 6, Thomas intercepted his first pass and recorded 2 pass deflections.

“That guy’s a playmaker,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said about Thomas after beating the Denver Broncos on October 6. “He can tackle. He can cover. He’s smart, he understands it. He is playing big-time football right now.”

Thomas Becoming Diamond in the Rough

The Colts expected quite a few of their rookies to make a significant impact this season. All 4 of the players Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard selected on the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft received considerably hype during the offseason.

Then during training camp, tight end Drew Ogletree, who the Colts selected in the sixth round, impressed and was seemingly earning playing time for the upcoming season. But then Ogletree suffered a non-contact knee injury and landed on injured reserve.

Thomas, who Indianapolis drafted with its last pick during the seventh round, was a bit of an afterthought. He’s not anymore, though, as the safety has started as many games this season as any Colts rookie besides the team’s first 2022 pick, wide receiver Alec Pierce.

But Thomas isn’t just starting. He’s played 100% of Indianapolis’ defensive snaps the past 2 weeks with Blackmon sidelined with an ankle injury. Thomas is playing well with that opportunity too.

In addition to the first interception of his career, Thomas could have had a second pick on October 6. Perhaps the only reason he didn’t was because the back judge got in the way.

“I thought he was going to intercept that, too,” Reich said during his postgame press conference. “He was tracking it. He was tracking it.”

The referee literally knocks down #25 Rodney Thomas II… who likely would have gotten an INT on this horrible pass by Russell Wilson. #TNF #Broncos #NFL pic.twitter.com/m9zgZhuZLD — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) October 7, 2022

Thomas has played 93.7% of Indianapolis’ defensive snaps since the start of Week 3. In that game, Blackmon left with his ankle injury.

Rodney McLeod Nailing Down Other Safety Spot

It’s not injury related, but the Colts have made a change at strong safety as well. 2022 third-round pick Nick Cross played 106 snaps in the first 2 games of the season, but veteran Rodney McLeod has taken over at strong safety since Week 3.

McLeod hasn’t missed a snap in the last 3 games whereas Cross has lined up for just 1 defensive play during that stretch and none in the last 2 contests.

During his 3 starts, McLeod has posted 14 combined tackles and 2 pass defenses. He also picked off a pass at the end of regulation to seal the 20-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Turning just 21 on opening day, Cross is the youngest player in the NFL this season. He still has a lot of promise and should turn into a starter at some point during his career.

But in addition to Thomas filling in admirably for Blackmon, the switch to McLeod as the team’s primary strong safety has solidified Indianapolis’ secondary. And it’s a secondary that’s allowed an average of just 234.7 passing yards over the last 3 games.