Colts’ Center Ryan Kelly Puts Teammates on Notice After Crushing Loss

The 2022 season for the Indianapolis Colts has already appeared to be on the brink a couple times. But the team managed to avoid a complete meltdown and stay in the AFC South race entering Week 8.

But after a second straight loss, Indianapolis’ season seems to be at a tipping point again. At least that’s what Colts center Ryan Kelly implied while speaking with the media after losing to the Washington Commanders, 17-16.

“It’s s*** or get off the pot time,” said Kelly.

Ryan Kelly: “It’s s*** or get off the pot time.” @WISH_TV — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 30, 2022

Colts Lose Second Straight

As difficult as the start of the season was for Indianapolis at times, the Colts avoided losing two straight. At least that was the case until Week 8.

Two consecutive defeats to Washington and the Tennessee Titans dropped the Colts to 3-4-1. They were already out of the playoff picture before Week 8, and now with another loss, the Colts sit in 10th place in the AFC.

It’s still a little early to be looking at the postseason race, but they are a game and a half out of the final AFC playoff spot, and they have three teams to pass.

There’s plenty of time to make up that ground, but the Colts can’t afford to fall any further behind to stay in the race. And to overcome the standings deficit, they need to fix a lot of offensive woes.

Indianapolis’ game plans to start contests have been abysmal this season. The Colts have scored a combined 10 points in first quarters this year, which has led to Indianapolis facing deficits every week.

Head coach Frank Reich and the team’s coaching staff haven’t been great at halftime adjustments either. To win even three games, Indianapolis need Matt Ryan to lead the team on comebacks. The Colts have trailed at the beginning of all seven fourth quarters this year.

That happened again in Week 8 versus the Commanders. First-time quarterback Sam Ehlinger rallied the Colts, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough, as Washington also tallied 10 points in the final five minutes to win.

Tough Road Ahead for Sam Ehlinger & Colts

Kelly’s “put up or shut up” message rings true not just because of the AFC playoff picture, but because of the upcoming games on the Colts’ schedule.

Over the next two weeks, Indianapolis will visit the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. Then, the Colts will host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Only one of those three teams have winning records, but the Patriots improved to 4-4 in Week 8, and the Raiders have lost four of their five games by an average of 3.5 points.

Both will also be difficult environments for the first-time starter Ehlinger. He’s never attempted a pass on the road in his NFL career.

The Eagles will be a tough matchup too. Philadelphia improved to 7-0 with another dominating victory in Week 8.

It is a lot to ask Ehlinger to lead the Colts to victories in all three of those games. Winning two of three would be an accomplishment, but that only gets Indianapolis back to .500 at 5-5-1 going into Thanksgiving.

Then Indianapolis will face four teams currently holding playoff spots in December.

Looking at the team’s schedule, what Kelly said couldn’t be anymore true. If the Colts are going to stay in playoff contention, they likely have to start winning in Week 9.