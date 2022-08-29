Colts Named Among Best Trade Fits for Super Bowl-Winning WR

Behind solid preseason performances from a few young receivers, the situation for the Indianapolis Colts at wide receiver looks considerably better now than it did at the beginning of training camp. But that doesn’t mean the Colts won’t look to add to the position before the start of the regular season.

One possible addition could be Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Scotty Miller. NFL writer Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report labeled the Colts one of four teams who are the best fits for Miller should the Buccaneers elect to trade the 25-year-old receiver prior to the final roster cut deadline at 4 pm on August 30.

“With Tyler Johnson emerging, 2021 fourth-rounder Jaelon Darden improving, and the Bucs adding Julio Jones and Russell Gage, Miller was a long shot to make the roster this season,” Wharton wrote. “Other teams should pounce on the opportunity to get a versatile pass-catcher who can play inside or outside.

“He’s quick and fast, which is not usually the case for players his size. Miller shouldn’t be pigeonholed to just a slot receiver.”

In addition to the Colts, Wharton named the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears the best fits for Miller if the Buccaneers try to trade him.

What Miller Would Bring to Colts

Miller missed eight games because of a turf toe injury in 2021, which really hindered his chance to excel last season. Even in the nine games he played, Miller only caught 5 passes despite Buccaneers star wideouts Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown not finishing the season on the field.

On just 9 targets, Miller posted 5 receptions for 38 yards. He also had 5 catches for 46 yards in two playoff games last season.

The season prior, though, Miller showed quite a bit of promise as the prototypical, shifty slot receiver Tom Brady has worked with throughout his career. Miller made 33 catches for 501 yards, averaging 15.2 yards per reception, and 3 touchdowns during 2020. He also caught a 39-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Standing at 5-foot-9, 174 pounds, Miller won’t have many size advantages against defensive backs. But he could bring a different element to the Colts receiver core.

Indianapolis wideouts Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon are all listed as at least 6-feet tall. While they are fast, Miller could bring a different kind of quickness to the unit.

Miller has 51 catches, 739 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 35 career NFL games.

Colts Wide Receiver Depth Chart Entering Final Roster Cut Deadline

While Miller is an intriguing addition for the Colts receiving core, the unit may not have room for him. Pittman, Campbell, Pierce and Dulin are considered locks to make the roster.

Strachan and Patmon improved their stock with the team during the preseason. They were the team’s top two receivers, averaging at least 15 yards per catch, in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

It wouldn’t be surprising for the Colts to elect keeping Strachan and Patmon instead of trading a draft pick for a receiver who hasn’t been working with Matt Ryan and Nick Foles this offseason.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich talked about Patmon’s progress this preseason in front of the media on August 28.

“Obviously, Dez (Dezmon Patmon) had a very good preseason – very good in the games the last couple games. Really had gotten a lot of opportunities and I think what’s important is, he got a lot of playtime and he made the most of it,” Reich said. “Really, as we’ve talked about in each of those areas – the roster decisions in those positions are very tough decisions and that’s a good problem to have.”

Veteran receiver Keke Coutee is still in the mix for an Indianapolis roster spot as well. Coutee did well returning punts for the Colts in the preseason finale against the Buccaneers. His longest return was 17 yards, and he averaged 10 yards per return.

Reich and Colts general manager Chris Ballard never shut down an opportunity to improve the roster. But even without Miller, Indianapolis will likely not be able to include all the receivers the organization likes on the final 53-man roster. Adding Miller may also only marginally improve the Colts’ situation at wideout.