Colts’ Frank Reich Addresses Possibility Shaquille Leonard Could Miss 4 Games

A lot of things appear to be coming together for the Indianapolis Colts during training camp. But one thing the Colts are still waiting for is the return of three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Unfortunately, the wait might be significantly longer.

Colts head coach Frank Reich has remained positive about Leonard’s return. NFL staff writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported on June 13 that the team believed Leonard would be back at or near the beginning of training camp.

But for the first time on August 23, Reich admitted that Leonard could begin the regular season on the PUP list. That would mean the linebacker would miss the first four games.

“Based on the fact that he really is not out here yet, I guess you’d have to say that’s a possibility [him beginning the season on the PUP list].” Reich told the media on August 23. “But I’m not assuming that’s the case.”

While it’s a good sign that Leonard hasn’t already been ruled out for the first four games of the season, it’s obviously not good there’s still no definitive answer about whether he will be back before Week 1.

The Possibility Leonard Starts Season on PUP List

There’s other bad news in regards to Leonard’s recovery timeline. Even if he doesn’t begin the season on the PUP list, that doesn’t mean he will be ready to go against the Houston Texans on Sept. 11.

Reich explained to the media that one of the advantages to Leonard avoiding the PUP list is to have him available to practice as soon as he’s cleared to return to the field.

“From our standpoint, we really want to get him back out there when he’s cleared. Even if he’s not ready to play, get him out there,” Reich said. “And you can’t get out there if you are on PUP. You can’t participate in anything. We want to get Darius participating.”

Leonard has been on the PUP list since the beginning of training camp on July 24. He underwent back surgery to repair a nerve that was hurting his left calf and ankle. Leonard played most of the 2021 season less than 100%.

Despite not being completely healthy, Leonard posted 122 combined tackles, 4 interceptions and a league-leading 8 forced fumbles.

He also had surgery on his left ankle in July 2021 that sidelined him through the beginning of training camp. But Leonard only missed one regular season game in Week 16 last year.

Leonard has made first-team All Pro in three of his four NFL seasons. He has 538 combined tackles, 15.0 sacks, 11 interceptions, 30 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 30 pass defenses, and 17 forced fumbles in 58 career games.

Indianapolis’ First Four Games

The Colts are trying to avoid digging themselves a hole in September as they have done most years with Reich as head coach. Not having arguably the team’s best defender will not help achieve that goal.

If Leonard begins the season on the PUP list, he will not be eligible to return until October 3. He would miss three division games, including two on the road and a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s obviously not ideal at all.

In Week 5, the Colts play the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The short week could hurt Leonard’s chances of playing after just a couple days of practice. Then the Colts play two more division matchups, including the Tennessee Titans on the road.

Indianapolis needs Leonard back on the field as soon as possible. With the team’s opening schedule, in all likelihood, the Colts will try to avoid placing the linebacker on the PUP list at all cost.