Sounding Off: Reactions To Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Post Sack Celebration

In back-to-back games the Indianapolis Colts have seen a starter knocked out of the contest after being on the wrong side of a devastating hit. This week, it was starting quarterback Nick Foles, who was carted off the field to the locker room for medical evaluation late in the second quarter of their December 1 matchup against the New York Giants. With under a minute remaining in the first half, linebacker for the Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux, got a free run at Foles on a blitz and connected on an enveloping sack. Thibodeaux caught Foles on his blindside and the quarterback was driven hard into the ground. After the play, Foles was on the lying prone, writhing in obvious pain. Right next to him was Thibodeaux who was celebrating the play by doing mock ‘snow angels’ on the snow-less field of Met Life Stadium. For a league that has put such an emphasis on player safety, it was a strange sight to see.

Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Nick Foles and then did a snow angel next to a very injured Foles pic.twitter.com/MQgT6WhtTm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2023

It had been a rocky start for Foles and the Colts offense on the way to their sixth consecutive loss of the season. Once again, the offense struggled, especially in the first half under Foles, only able to muster a single field goal in the first two quarters. Foles was 8-13 for just 81 yards and faced intense pressure from the Giants defense throughout, including throwing for an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter. Thibodeaux was standout for the Giants on defense, recording four tackles, two for a loss, and two sacks on Foles, the second being the one that had the Indianapolis quarterback lying on the ground in apparent pain.

After getting evaluated on the field by player personal, Foles was taken to the sidelines and then off to the locker room. It was later announced by the Colts that Foles would be out for the remainder of the game with a rib injury. On the other side of the field, Thibodeaux was captured by cameras making the “go to sleep” sign with his hands as Foles was being carted off.

NFL Media Reacts

As the play unfolded, NFL media members reacted on social media. James Boyd, Colts; reporter with ‘The Athletic” tweeted his disbelief that Thibodeaux did not know Foles was injured.

You all can not seriously tell me that Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't see Nick Foles was hurt. Please stop lying. https://t.co/Zdj1Z2rSU7 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 1, 2023

Tej Seth, co-hot of the ‘Take the Points’ podcast called Thibodeaux’s celebration ‘unhinged.’

kayvon thibodeaux doing a snow angel celebration next to an injured nick foles is one of the most unhinged things i’ve ever seen — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) January 1, 2023

Sports analyst Albert Nyugen of Action Sports called it an ‘awful look.’

What an awful look for Kayvon Thibodeaux and his teammates who just let it continue to happen pic.twitter.com/T7CYoYmjL2 — Albert Nguyen (@AnalyticsCapper) January 1, 2023

NFL fan and podcaster Kyle Bennet called Thibodeaux’s actions ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful.’

Absolutely DISGUSTING and disrespectful behavior from Kayvon Thibodeaux

pic.twitter.com/vW1povjY6p — Kyle Bennett (@KBizzl311) January 1, 2023

Sports reporter Jeff McMenamin wondered if Thibodeaux’s antics would be the end of defensive celebrations altogether.

Kayvon Thibodeaux may have just ended defensive celebrations in the NFL. What an ugly display next to a writhing in pain Nick Foles on what may very well be his last career snap. — Jeff McMenamin (@SixersBlog) January 1, 2023

Players Respond

After the game, Thibodeaux got his chance to share his perspective on the incident when he spoke with reporters in his post-game locker interview.

“When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up. When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right.” Thibodeaux said to ESPN’s Kimberley Martin.

The Colts seem to have taken it a little more personal. After the game center Ryan Kelley told JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com what he thought about Thibodeaux actions.

“Hopefully his teammates will — maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to happen to the guy that you’re going against. That’s just horseshit.” Kelly said.

So far, the NFL league office has yet to make any comment on the incident, but in the past two seasons the NFL has cracked down on taunting on the field by NFL players. The league office has set specific parameters of what is, and what is not a legal celebration or what qualifies as taunting. While officials during the game did not think his actions warranted a penalty, one must wonder what league officials thought of Thibodeaux celebrations.