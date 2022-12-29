Strategic or Incompetent: Colts’ Reporter Calls Out Team

With a record of 4-10-1 the Indianapolis Colts have been widely criticized across the NFL media landscape for their off-field decisions and on the field performance this season. One Colts’ writer, Indy Star sports reporter Greg Doyle, called out the team Thursday December 29, calling the Colts “incompetent” for their losing season.

In his article, Doyle took a look at the Colts 2022 campaign and posited the question, are the colts losing on purpose to secure a higher draft position, or are the Colts losing simply because they are bad?

Doyle broke down the off-field decisions and on the field play to make his determination of incompetence and his list of grievances was long.

Off The Field

Off the field, the Indianapolis Colts have had made a flurry of moves in the last calendar year . To truly break down the 2022 off-the-field decisions, one must consider how the Colts got here. Heading into their final two games of the 2021 season, the Colts only had to win one of their two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars respectfully to secure a spot in the playoffs. They were unable to do so. Off the poor quarterback play of Carson Wentz, the Colts season imploded, and they subsequently missed out on the playoffs. Determined to not be in the same position again, owner of the Colts, Jim Irsay, offloaded Wentz in an off-season trade to the Washington Commanders, and traded for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to take the reigns behind center. It has gone down hill from there. Since the start of the season, the Colts have fired their offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, fired head coach Frank Reich, benched Matt Ryan (twice!) and hired Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, someone who had zero prior experience coaching at any level. Added all up, Doyle believes these decisions were not a strategic plan to improve the Colts draft stock, but a sign of incompetence.

“One move after another, a complete failure.” Doyle wrote.

On The Field

On the field for the 2022 season, the Colts have had two head coaches, and three different starting quarterbacks and no matter the configuration the results have been all too similar. Reich began the season as head coach and Ryan as starting quarterback, but after benching Ryan to stymie the teams’ losses, Reich was fired with a record of 3-5-1 on the season. After his firing, in came Saturday who reinstated Ryan as his starter and the Colts got a bounce back 25-20 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 13. The Colts haven’t won a game since, and the offense has gotten even worse. Before their last game against the Chargers on Monday night, Saturday turned to the third quarterback of the season for the Colts, Nick Foles, to try and spark the offense. The Colts in turn were unable to convert a single first down in the game. One glaring stat highlighting the offensive ineptitude is that over the last five games, the Colts have been outscored 90-9 in the fourth quarters alone.

According to Doyle, the off-field decisions and performance on the field is evidence enough that Colts have been incompetent.

“They’re not trying to lose. They’ve just become quite good at it.” Doyle wrote in summation.