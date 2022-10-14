Jaguars Rookie Fires Shot at Matt Ryan, Colts Ahead of Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Indianapolis Colts when the two teams met during Week 2 on September 18. It sounds as though the Jaguars are confident that they will be the better team again in the rematch on October 16.

In the 24-0 Jacksonville victory against the Colts in Week 2, the Jaguars battered Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. On their way to 3 interceptions, the Jaguars posted 5.0 sacks and 11 quarterback hits. They also recorded 11 pass defenses, many of them at the line of scrimmage.

Coming off of that success, Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker called Ryan “a sitting duck” as the teams prepare to meet again in Week 6.

“That’s definitely something that gives us a lot of motivation as well,” the rookie told the media. “Just because we’ve got, we’ll call it, a sitting duck in the backfield, so, of course, we like that.

“As long as we’re rushing as a unit up front, then we’re going to have some fun.”

Jaguars-Colts History Suggests Something Different

The Colts have frustratingly not beaten the Jaguars on the road since 2014. Just to put into context how long of a drought that is for Indianapolis, Blake Bortles was Jacksonville’s rookie signal caller, and Walker was in middle school the last time the Colts defeated the Jaguars in an away game.

Jacksonville’s 8-game home winning streak against Indianapolis includes one matchup that took place in London. In the last two meetings at TIAA Bank Stadium, the Jaguars have outscored the Colts 50-11.

But when the teams have met at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent years, things have been different. The Colts have won eight of the last nine matchups in Indianapolis against the Jaguars, including four straight since 2018.

Given that history, Walker appears overconfident that his defense’s performance in Jacksonville is going to translate to Indianapolis in Week 6. It hasn’t since 2017.

The Colts lead the all-time series against the Jaguars 26-17.

Colts Still Struggling Along Offensive Line

As much as recent history favors the Colts in Week 6, the series’ history has no relevancy to the current Jaguars, which look vastly improved under new head coach Doug Pederson.

Recent history also won’t save the Colts struggling offensive line. As much as Walker’s “sitting duck” comment is a shot fired at Ryan’s lack of mobility, it’s also an obvious dig at the blocking in front of Ryan.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told the media on October 12 that the team plans to again start rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle. The third-round pick had a rough debut in Week 5, but granted, that matchup was on a short week on the road.

Indianapolis offensive lineman Matt Pryor has also been playing below average to begin the season. He’s made four starts at left tackle and one at right tackle. The Athletic’s Zak Keefer speculated on October 14 that the Colts will move Pryor inside to right guard for Week 6.

My bet for the Colts' offensive line come Sunday: Raimann at LT

Nelson at LG

Kelly at C

Pryor at RG

Smith at RT — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 14, 2022

The Colts are coming off a mini-bye, having played on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. So lack of preparation should not be an excuse in the rematch with the Jaguars.

Regardless of who starts on the right side of the offensive line, Indianapolis will be counting on that extra preparation and being at home to make Ryan less of a sitting duck in the pocket on October 16.