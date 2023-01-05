Two Members of Colts’ Ring of Honor Are Finalists For 2023 NFL Hall Of Fame

On January 4, 2022, the NFL announced the 2023 finalist for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. From the fifteen players selected, two former Indianapolis Colts made the list of finalists, former defensive end Dwight Freeney and former wide receiver Reggie Wayne. The selection for Freeney comes in just his first year of eligibility, while Wayne is on his fourth. Former Colts defensive end Robert Mathis was in his first year of eligibility but did not make the final 15.

The case for Reggie

In 2021 ahead of his third chance at making the Hall of Fame, Wayne Spoke with Mike Chappell of Fox59 about his chances to make the final cut.

“I knew I wasn’t getting in my first year, and I knew I wasn’t getting in on the second one,’’ he said. “Third one, I was like, ‘You never know. Maybe this is the time.” Wayne said. “Now, I don’t know.’’

After the announcement that Wayne had made the group of finalists, he tweeted out his hope that “the fourth time is the charm.”

Ok. So 4th times a charm… Right? #HOFFINALIST — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) January 5, 2023

Wayne case to be selected in the 2023 Hall of Fame is a strong one. Wayne is the second most accomplished wide receiver in Colts history, in his 211 regular season appearance with the team, Wayne notched 1070 receptions, over 14 thousand yard and 82 touchdowns. Wayne’s career stats also stack up well against some of the best wide receivers in NFL History. Along with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Wayne is the only other wide receiver in NFL history to rank top 10 in receptions and yards in the regular season. Wayne also had great post-season success. Wayne’s 1200 receiving yards and nine touchdowns rank him in the top five all time.

The case for Freeney

Freeney also has a strong case to be selected. A member of the 2000-2010 all decade team, Freeney ranks 26 all time in total sacks with 125.5. Freeney is also tied for third most in NFL history with 47 forced fumbles. Freeney finished his career with seven seasons of at least 10 sacks, was named First team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times. Freeney appeared in three Super Bowls, including two with Indianapolis, 2006 and 2009.

Mike Chappell of Fox59 spoke with Freeney about his nomination.

“To even be considered or mentioned in these types of things, you know, is a blessing, it means the world to me and my family and everyone who helped me on this journey.’’ Freeney said.

Other notable Colts who just missed the finalist cut were defensive end Robert Mathis. Of the fifteen players who did get nominated, only five will make the cut and be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A committee of 39 members vote on the finalists, whittling down the total nominated players from 15 to 10, before settling on the final five. A player must receive 80 percent of the vote to qualify. The results will be announced during the NFL Honors award show February 9. If Wayne and Freeney do make the final cut, they will join former teammates, coaches and executives, including Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, their former coach Tony Dungey and their former general manger, Bill Polian.