T.Y. Hilton Shares Update on Contract Negotiations with Colts

Indianapolis Colts fans have been waiting for nearly two months to see if the organization is going to re-sign the team’s long-time wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

The good news is that on May 9, Hilton shared a tweet updating the public on the progress of the contract negotiations. But the bad news is it doesn’t sound like there’s been much progress.

Hilton’s update came in a Twitter response to a Colts fan asking what will come first, the NFL schedule release on May 12 or Indianapolis announcing Hilton will return for 2022.

The wide receiver simply answered, “The schedule.”

I got u. The schedule — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) May 9, 2022

What T.Y. Hilton Could Still Bring to the Colts

The veteran receiver has been pretty blunt through the entire free agency process this offseason. On March 14, Hilton told NFL Network that he wanted to remain with the Indianapolis Colts, but that he was also open to joining a new club.

“I’m a free agent, so I’m open,” he said. “If you want me, then come get me. If Indy wants me, then they know where to find me.”

Hilton remains a free agent, so the Colts haven’t “come to get” him yet. But both general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich have expressed how much the team would like Hilton back for 2022.

“I think you all know my feelings towards T.Y. Hilton,” Ballard said during his pre-draft press conference on April 22. “I think he can still play. I think he can still play productive football.”

Ballard added that he had been texting with Hilton, but that the two sides needed to “sit down” to continue the contract discussions.

Whether or not that’s happened was obviously not included in Hilton’s update. But judging by his candid response to the fan’s question, negotiations with the Colts have either stalled for Hilton or the two sides haven’t sat down to discuss a serious offer.

Michael Pittman Jr. is the only Indianapolis wide receiver on the roster to record more than 400 receiving yards in a single season. The Colts also don’t have a wide receiver older than 25.

Bringing back Hilton would give the Colts more receiver depth and an experienced veteran to help tutor the team’s young wideouts.

Colts No Longer Interested in T.Y. Hilton?

It’s possible that negotiations between the Colts and Hilton have stalled (assuming they have; there’s no concrete report confirming that) because Indianapolis is no longer interested in signing Hilton.

While the Colts still lack experience among their pass catchers, they drafted Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce and Virginia tight end Jelani Woods on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Both are expected to play significant roles as rookies.

It’s possible money is an issue for Hilton and the Colts. Spotrac projects Hilton to have a market value of about $12.58 million on a two-year deal. That means the veteran receiver could be looking for a contract with an average annual salary of about $6.29 million.

Spotrac reports the Colts have about $13.5 million remaining in salary cap space for the this upcoming season. That’s more than enough to sign Hilton, but the Colts are reportedly also interested in signing cornerback James Bradberry, who the New York Giants released on May 9.

Indianapolis could be waiting to see if they can add Bradberry, or another defender for that matter, in free agency before locking up Hilton.