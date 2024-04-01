Former Colts Pro Bowler Dead at 35 Years Old: Report

The Indianapolis Colts and NFL communities are in mourning after former Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead at 35 years old.

According to 7News in Miami, Davis was found dead in his grandmother’s Southwest Ranches residence. Police arrived at the home on the morning of Monday, April 1.

Although Miami police are reporting that no foul play was involved, the cause of death is currently unknown.

Illinois basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier, a former classmate of Davis while the two played in college, posted to X with his condolences to the two-time Pro Bowler and his family.

“#illinination we lost a great today!!! RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!! Praying for the Davis family!!” Frazier wrote.

Vontae Davis’ Football Career

Davis found success at every level of his football career. A 3-star recruit out of Dunbar High School, he was the top-ranked recruit in the Washington D.C. area with scholarship offers from Michigan State, Virginia, and other programs.

Instead, Davis decided to go to the midwest to play for the Illinois Fighting Illini. The move turned out to be the right one for him, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2007 and 2008. He finished his college career with 206 combined tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons.

All of that college success led to Davis being a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. After a respectable three-year stint in Miami, Davis was traded to the Colts for a second-round pick.

Davis hit his peak in Indianapolis, playing a key role for the Colts defense during the Andrew Luck era. He was named a Pro Bowler in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, and six seasons in Indianapolis before signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Despite signing the deal, Davis abruptly retired at halftime of his first game with the team.

Sports World Reacts to Davis’ Death

Following the news of his death, the sports world shared their love and support for Davis and his family.

Such terrible news. Vontae Davis always seemed like such a nice, good-hearted guy. Prayers with his family on an unfathomable day. https://t.co/N7SzrXrSQP — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 1, 2024

“Such terrible news,” MMQB’s Albert Breer posted. “Vontae Davis always seemed like such a nice, good-hearted guy. Prayers with his family on an unfathomable day.”

Matt Overton, the former long snapper for the Colts and teammate of Davis, also posted a message of support.

So saddened by the news of Vontae Davis. Such a great man and it was an honor to be teammates. May we pray for God to comfort the Davis family during this heartbreaking time. — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) April 1, 2024

“So saddened by the news of Vontae Davis,” Overton wrote. “Such a great man and it was an honor to be teammates. May we pray for God to comfort the Davis family during this heartbreaking time.”

Just tragic to hear about the loss of Vontae Davis. Always had a smile on his face when I saw him in that back corner of the Colts locker room. That 2014 season was so special by Davis. Arguably, the Colts best player in that AFC Title game run. https://t.co/kqKscjAKxL — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) April 1, 2024

“Just tragic to hear about the loss of Vontae Davis,” local Indianapolis radio host Kevin Bowen shared. “Always had a smile on his face when I saw him in that back corner of the Colts locker room. That 2014 season was so special by Davis. Arguably, the Colts best player in that AFC Title game run.”

The brother of former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, the former Colts and Dolphins cornerback was respected by fans, media, and players all across the league. Prayers and support continue to pour out across sports landscape as details continue to emerge regarding his death.